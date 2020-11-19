The Greene County Health Department will provide free drive-through flu vaccinations from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 810 W. Church St.
Because of the flu-shot event drive-through COVID-19 testing will not be available Thursday at health departments in Greene, Carter, Hancock, Hawkins/Church Hill, Hawkins/Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties, where flu vaccinations will also be given.
Health department COVID-19 drive-through testing will resume on Friday.
For more information, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health.