Whether you’re an aircraft owner, pilot, aviation admirer, car enthusiast or someone who simply loves a good fly-in and cruise-in, Wings and Wheels on the GreenE will be up your alley.
On July 18, the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and Greeneville Municipal Airport (GCY) are hosting Wings & Wheels on the GreenE from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event will feature food trucks, skydiving from Jump TN, the airport runway Compass Rose unveiling by The Ninety-Nines, a cruise-in, and a fly-in welcoming airplanes and pilots from across the region.
“Having a fly-in is a perfect way to encourage our local community to be involved with our airport,’ said Steven Neesen, manager at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
“We have an opportunity, within the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and while obeying the executive order handed down by Governor Lee, to showcase our Greeneville Municipal Airport, a small business, Jump TN, and to unveil the new compass rose by the ladies of The Ninety-Nines,” said Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
“We are taking every precaution by asking attendees to wear masks, to social distance and to obey the entry and exit signs,” she continued. “We will also have free masks for those who do not have them.”
Admission is free to the public. Food trucks will be serving food throughout the event.
Skydiving will be offered from Jump TN from 9 a.m. to sunset by reservation only. Call 423-765-5111 to make a reservation.
The schedule also features an American flag fly-in by Jump TN at 12:30 p.m., and at 12:40 p.m. the ladies of The Ninety-Nines will participate in the unveiling of the Compass Rose. The Tri-Cities chapter of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, painted the compass rose last month to replace the one paved over when the runway was repaved in 2018.
The General Morgan Inn will offer a shuttle from the airport to the hotel for tours of historic downtown Greeneville hosted by Main Street: Greeneville Tours. The tours are $10 per person.
For more information on the event or how you can participate by displaying your car, contact Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com or call 423-638-4111.
For more information on the fly-in, contact Neesen at 423-823-9310 or by email at sneesen@greenevilletn.gov.