Aircraft owners, pilots, aviation admirers, car enthusiasts or people who simply love a good fly-in and cruise-in will find the upcoming Wings and Wheels on the GreenE to their liking.
On Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and Greeneville Municipal Airport are hosting Wings & Wheels on the GreenE featuring food trucks, skydiving from Jump TN, the airport runway compass rose unveiling by The Ninety-Nines, a cruise-in and a fly-in welcoming airplanes and pilots from across the region.
“Having a fly-in is a perfect way to encourage our local community to be involved with our airport,’ said Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager Steven Neesen
“We have an opportunity, within the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and while obeying the executive order handed down by Governor Lee, to showcase our Greeneville Municipal Airport, a small business, Jump TN, and to unveil the new compass rose by the ladies of The Ninety-Nines,” said Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
“We are taking every precaution by asking attendees to wear masks, to social distance and to obey the entry and exit signs,” she said. “We will also have free masks for those who do not have them.”
Admission to the event is free. Food trucks will be serving during the entire event. Skydiving will be offered from Jump TN from 9 a.m. to sunset by reservation only. Call 423-765-5111 to make a reservation.
The schedule also features the American flag fly-in by Jump TN at 12:30 p.m., and at 12:40 the ladies of the Tri-Cities chapter of The Ninety-Nines will participate in the unveiling of the compass rose, which displays the orientation of north, south, east and west.
The Ninety-Nines is an international organization of women pilots that promotes advancement of aviation through education, scholarships and mutual support while honoring their unique history and sharing passion for flight.
For more information on the event or how you can participate by displaying your car, contact Tammy Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com or call 423-638-4111. For more information on the fly-in, contact Steven Neesen at 423-823-9310 or email sneesen@greenevilletn.gov.