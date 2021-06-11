Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. This weekend, the public is invited to view and fly on the plane that launched the modern era of air travel.
The plane arrived in Greeneville and began offering flights on Thursday. Additional flights will be conducted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Ticket prices are $52 for a passenger 17 and younger, $72 for an adult if ordered in advance, and $77 for an adult if purchased as a walk-up, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association website at www.eaa.org. All ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association, a news release says.
Ford Tri-Motor Tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.
The association invites families to visit and learn about the aircraft and organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, and cameras are welcome, according to the news release.
Read the June 16 Accent to learn more about the plane and its impact on air travel.