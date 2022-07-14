United Way of Greene County board member David Varney models one of the special Flyboys jerseys for Saturday’s game. The jerseys, which honor the USS Greeneville, will be game-worn and auctioned off to benefit programs of the local United Way.
Photo Special To The Sun
This image shows the front and back of the special-edition jersey to be worn during Saturday’s game by the Greeneville Flyboys.
When the Greeneville Flyboys go out onto the field at Pioneer Park on Saturday to face off against the Kingsport Axmen, they will be wearing special edition jerseys in honor of the USS Greeneville, whose commander Robert Lane will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.
The jerseys will be signed and auctioned off after the game, and the proceeds will benefit the community causes supported by the United Way of Greene County.
“This is the second year the Flyboys have worn a special jersey and allowed us to have an auction,” said Wendy Peay, executive director of Greene County’s United Way.
She said the 2021 jerseys featured a vintage airplane, in honor of the team’s first season as the Flyboys, and this year, they show Greeneville’s namesake military submarine. She said a little over $3,300 was generated for the United Way with the 2021 jerseys.
“We would love to raise more, but we are happy with whatever we get. All of those funds go back into the community, and 100% is invested into local programs. None of the net will go for any overhead costs — just to investments in the community,” she said.
Those funds, both last year and again this year, will go toward various community causes including basic needs such as food, housing and emergency response, education including literacy programs for all ages, and cancer and home care programs.
Peay said toward the end of the game, players will change their jerseys and sign the special edition USS Greeneville ones to be given to the highest bidders.
“Of course there will be shirts on the players and all the coaches, so there will be quite a few to auction off. The players’ shirts will be available to the players first, so they will have the option to buy them, and we will set a minimum bid for that it, and if they choose to do that, their shirt would come out of the auction,” Peay explained.
The remaining jerseys will be available, and Peay estimates there will be at least 20 in the auction.
Bidders can participate in the auction either at the game Saturday or by proxy through Peay.
“I have had several people ask me to bid for them by proxy, and we are happy to do that for them,” she said. “Of course we can’t guarantee any size or specific number, but they just need to give us a maximum they’re willing to go, and I’ll have a bid to email to them. I can help anybody who is interested in proxy bidding.”
Peay can be reached for questions or assistance with bidding at 423-639-9361 or 367-3514.