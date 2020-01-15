Monument Hill Fog

Wednesday morning’s foggy conditions lent an air of reflective solitude to the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The fog is to give way to rain and possible thunderstorms into overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Sunny skies are to return for Thursday, but with much cooler and more seasonal temperatures. Highs are forecast around 50 degrees on Thursday through Saturday and dipping to near 40 on Sunday.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes