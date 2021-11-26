The Greeneville Community Ministry Food Bank has seen a decrease in donations from the community recently, but it is still able to provide food to those who need.
“Donations are down somewhat, but not down to an alarming level,” Executive Director of Greeneville Community Ministry Carmen Ricker said.
According to Ricker, the Food Bank took in about 1,000 fewer pounds of food in October of this year than in October of 2020.
In October of 2020, the Food Bank received about 5,000 pounds of food in donations from the community. In October of 2021, the community donated about 4,008 pounds of food.
The Food Bank is also having to purchase some food that it has not had to before, such as crackers, which it provides with the canned soup given to clients.
The issue of decreased donations is not specific only to Greene County.
Surging food prices and supply chain issues have impacted food banks and families across the United States.
According to an Associated Press report, food banks across the country have seen donations drop as rising food costs have affected how much food people can afford to purchase to give to charities. Over the past year, the cost of canned green beans and peaches is up nearly 9% in some parts of the country, while the cost of wholesale ground beef has gone up 5% in three months. The price of macaroni and cheese is up 19%, frozen chickens are up 13%, and the price of a turkey has increased by almost 24%.
Supply chain shipping issues have also led to rising costs. According to the AP report, an average shipping container coming from Asia that may contain canned fruit cocktail, canned pears, or canned mandarin oranges would have cost about $4,000. That same container will now cost about $18,000.
However, despite decreased giving from the community, the Greene County Food Bank still has enough food to provide for those who need it.
Area businesses have helped the Food Bank as all three Food City grocery stores in Greene County, Publix, Walmart, and Chik-fil-a have donated thousands of pounds of food to the organization. These donations from businesses have remained mostly stable.
The Food Bank served more than 600 families in October, and more than 1,200 family members total.
The Food Bank has also never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have not closed at all for COVID, even last year in 2020, since we are an essential organization,” Ricker said.
Ricker is proud of the service the Food Bank provides, and even though community donations may be down now, she is confident that the Food Bank will always have enough food for those who need it.
“We’re doing ok. The last few weeks our numbers have picked up and people are more apt to give during the holidays,” Ricker said. “The people of Greeneville and Greene County will come through for us, just as they always have in the past.”
The Greeneville Community Ministry Food Bank is open for service Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.