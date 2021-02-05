Greene County Schools Save the Children has announced two drive-thru Farmers to Families Food Box distributions scheduled for Wednesday.
The distributions will be at West Greene High School, 1:30-3 p.m., and Baileyton Elementary School, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Families from any area of Greene County are welcome, a flyer from Save the Children said.
The number of boxes at Baileyton Elementary will be limited as volunteers will be transporting the boxes from the West Greene location, according to the flyer.
The Mosheim Outreach Second Harvest food distribution that normally takes place on Wednesdays at Mosheim Elementary School will be partnered with the distribution at West Greene High School on Feb. 10.
The food is provided through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.