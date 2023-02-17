Isaiah 117 House Resource Center participated in the event with deserts and drinks to raise money for the organization. Isaiah 117 provides resources and a safe space for children who are waiting placement into a foster home. The charitable organization will continue to work the event.
Eight food trucks participated in the Food Truck Rally from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lowe's parking lot Wednesday. The retailer and food truck operators plan for it to be a monthly event.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
Rick Brewer, owner and operator of the Diggy Donuts food truck, had helping an organization such as Isaiah 117 in mind when he invited vendors to come together for the food truck rally at Lowe's.
As Wednesday ended, folks flocked to the Lowe's parking lot to grab food from vendors at the first Greeneville Food Truck Rally held at the home improvement retailer.
The event is set for every third Wednesday of the month, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lowe's, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Gwyn Southerland, Greene County program coordinator for Isaiah 117, said having the organization participate in the event was "great."
Southerland said the Greeneville branch took in about 800 children in 2022.
"We like to be out and spread awareness," Southerland said. "We're here enjoying the day."
Southerland said having the organization at the Lowe's lot, amongst the food trucks, "absolutely helps" the Isaiah 117 House.
The food trucks that will be participating in the event are: Southern Cross Food Truck, 2 to Taco, Early Bird's Coffee Company, Fork in the Road Concessions and Catering, Beba's Rolling Meatball, Trucky Cheese, Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee and Diggy Donuts.
Brewer said that the food vendors are sharing the cost of advertising and that by being together, he hoped the rally would be a "great community event."
"It helps all of us when we come together," Brewer said.
Brewer expressed that having a charity amongst the vendors to raise funds for was a "good reason" to hold the event.
"People are good," Brewer said while flipping "dippy donuts" still floating in the oil of his donut fryer. "They want to help others."
Sarah Haynes, an employee at Lowe's, said the company was "excited" to have the event in the parking lot. She noted that Lowe's has invited vendors to set up for customers in the parking lot before.
"It's more of a convenience for the customers," Haynes said.
Greeneville has a new event for the whole family, one that's organized to run well into the future.
"It's a great place to grab food on the way home," Brewer said.