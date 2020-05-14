A Greeneville physician’s unanticipated, weeks-long experience as a COVID-19 patient has given him perspective on that viral illness both as a medical professional and as a hospitalized patient, an interview with Ballad Health’s Dr. Daniel Lewis revealed this week.
In this two-part series derived from that email-based interview, Lewis reveals some of the things his time with COVID taught him both as a human being and hospitalized patient simply trying to recover, and as a medical professional seeking understanding of an illness that has suddenly changed the world.
As chief medical officer for Ballad Health’s Greeneville Community Hospital, Lewis, who now tests out as free of the COVID-19 virus, had been absorbed in preparing for an anticipated influx of COVID patients at the time his own bout with the illness began.
“My work with COVID-19 began with the work in the hospital to prepare for the potential patients we would receive. My last three weeks at work were dominated only with COVID preparations,” he said via email.
“I believe my exposure came through my administrative work at the hospital from an infected employee, instead of in the patient care area. My symptoms began near the end of March. I primarily had congestion and gastrointestinal issues, which are not classic symptoms. However, I had a fever of 100.4, and, as I typically don’t get sick, I began to be concerned ... I knew there was a positive case in the hospital I had been exposed to, and I knew then testing was needed.”
When his test came in positive, Lewis suddenly made a shift from doctor to patient, an unfamiliar status for him.
With what proved to be weeks of hospitalization ahead, Lewis found himself “on the other side” of the doctor/patient relationship. It became an educational experience for him.
Says Lewis: “This period of illness has enlightened me as to the travails that face our patients who are hospitalized. It was an eye-opening experience ... I had not been hospitalized since childhood.”
Now, through his experience, he said, “I feel like I am particularly well-positioned to give insights on the challenges facing those hospitalized with COVID, and, while I prided myself on being empathetic and understanding already in my practice, there is no doubt that I have gained a new perspective being on ‘the other side.’”
Symptomatically and sometimes psychologically, things would become worse for the hospitalized doctor before they became better. Having had almost no time to grow used to idea of being a COVID patient, he had to make mental adjustments, as it were, on the fly.
In some ways his case was not typical. “I did not have the typical findings of pneumonia until I was admitted and it was found on chest x-ray,” he said. “My primary symptoms were congestion, GI distress, and fever. Fever was far and away my worst symptom; it was very elevated (102-103), and remained that way for nearly seven days continuous despite anti-fever medicine.”
Along with such physical distress, he also had to deal mentally with the realities of having a potentially life-threatening illness. “I would like to think that I was optimistic throughout, but that would be a lie,” he said.
But when he was placed an a ventilator, he was surprised to find he “felt peace, and felt like that would progress well.”
What about the inevitable low points? Those came as unexpected complications arose.
“My lowest points came after the ventilation … during recovery, I felt some pain in my left leg, and it was determined I had developed a blood clot in that leg, which had thrown off a large number of clots to my lungs (pulmonary embolisms). These can be deadly, and I went back into ICU status and went back on a constant drip to treat these.
“Later on, I developed an irregular heartbeat, thankfully a fairly benign one. However, I knew what the treatment would be if it continued. Those were two points where I had doubts as to how this would continue to progress.”
A man open about his Christian faith, Lewis also is honest about questions his abrupt and dangerous illness raised.
“At times, yes, I did wonder why I was stricken so severely.” Lewis said. Even so, he continued, “God grew my faith greatly during this trial.”
“ … Yes, I questioned at times the reasons why God allowed me to be so sick,” Lewis said. Now, though, he thinks he might know some answers.
God’s purpose in the difficult time was, Lewis believes, “to overwhelm my personal strength and make me rely on him, to help me re-prioritize my life in an appropriate manner, with more of a focus on God and family, as opposed to work, and for my story to be an example for others.”
As an established physician and Ballad official, Lewis realizes he is “relatively well known.”
He noted, “ … there have been others ... across the country whom have been following and have gained perspective and, I hope, a healthy respect for this virus” through tracking Lewis’s own COVID journey. His wife, and sometimes Lewis himself, provided ongoing updates through social media of his progress in the hospital and follow-up physical therapy.
He found his time in isolation provided him opportunities for thought, prayer and personal growth.
“I spent a few hours every morning listening to the SiriusXM channel ‘The Message’ through an app on my phone, as well as the daily broadcast by Steve McCauley of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. God touched my heart multiple times through this,” Lewis said.
“The peace God provided me as I went on the ventilator is another example of his holding my hand. This may sound trite, but, I promise I could almost feel the prayers of those that were supporting me through this time. God also used multiple individuals who called, or messaged me, throughout my stay in the hospital to bring me peace and calm.”
Asked about the common saying among nurses that “doctors make the worst patients,” Lewis replied, “I certainly have heard that, and I tried very hard to counteract that stereotype. I guess you’d have to ask those that cared for me; for the most part, in both facilities I was in, I think they would agree that I was a relatively easy patient.”
He then added, along with a smiling emoji, “Besides, we all know nurses are worse than doctors.”
Lewis lost more than 30 pounds during his period of illness, he said. He also lost muscle tone and strength, and notes wryly that “while the weight loss overall was nice … I wouldn’t recommend COVID as a diet plan.”
In tomorrow’s edition will be a look at Lewis’s perspective on COVID-19 from a medical and societal response viewpoint.