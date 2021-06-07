The public will have a chance this week to fly aboard a 1920s Ford Tri-Motor airplane as EAA Chapter 1355 hosts The Ford Tri-Motor Tour at Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight, according to a news release.
EAA Chapter 1355, a local organization that is part of the national nonprofit Experimental Aircraft Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started, the news release said.
The program will be held 2-5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the airport.
Ticket prices are $52 for a passenger 17 and younger, $72 for an adult if ordered in advance, and $77 for an adult if purchased as a walk-up, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association website at www.eaa.org. All ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Ford Tri-Motor Tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.
The association invites families to visit and learn about the aircraft and organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, and cameras are welcome, according to the news release.