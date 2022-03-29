Gusty winds expected to ramp up Wednesday will create an elevated fire danger in Greene County.
A high wind watch will be in effect from noon Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Wind gusts as high as 80 mph in the mountains and adjacent foothills are forecast, with gusts of up to 55 mph in the valley and plateaus, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
“Strong wind gusts are forecast on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, with highest winds across the mountains. Downed trees and power lines are possible across the region due to the strong, gusty winds. The recent dry conditions and strong winds will also increase fire danger on Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours before rainfall arrives,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms from midnight Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday is definitely not a good day to burn outside, local fire officials said.
“Although springtime is generally a rainy season for our area, it only takes a short period of time with low humidity and high winds to make vegetation extremely dry and susceptible to burning. Small, controlled fires can quickly become out of control wildfires spread rapidly by changing weather conditions, such as high wind,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Tuesday.
High winds over the weekend intensified a number of fires in the region. A 75-year-old woman perished Friday night and five others were injured after wind blew a burning trash barrel over into a carport, sparking a residential fire on Knights 2 Road in the Persia community south of Rogersville in Hawkins County.
“Residents should never leave a fire unattended, and should always have a water supply or fire extinguisher available to quickly extinguish the fire if needed,” Weems said.
Open burning inside the Town of Greeneville is prohibited except when a burn permit has been issued by the Greeneville Fire Department.
“These permits are issued on a case-by-case basis, with firefighters inspecting the site, as well as evaluating current and forecast weather conditions prior to issuing a permit,” Weems said.
Areas outside Greenville city limits are required to obtain a burn permit for open burning from the Tennessee Division of Forestry until May 15.
Safe Debris Burn Permits will not be issued statewide Wednesday due to high wind conditions, according to a state Department of Agriculture social media post.
For more information about outdoor burn safety, visit http://BurnSafeTN.org
For a map of wildfires in Tennessee, go to https://www.tn.gov/tnwildlandfire/suppression/current-wildfires.html