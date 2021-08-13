The USDA Forest Service is hiring for temporary or seasonal jobs across the nation, including here in Tennessee, the agency said in a news release. Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a way to gain experience, work outdoors, see the countryside, and get exposure to different careers, the agency said.
Prospective applicants can learn more about available positions at www.usajobs.com, where the jobs will be advertised beginning Monday through Aug. 23. It can take several hours to establish a profile and build a resume through USAJOBS, so applicants should be sure to schedule enough time to complete an application, according to the news release.
The positions open in Tennessee include Forestry Aid and Forestry Technician positions based at the Ocoee Whitewater Center, Ocoee Ranger District and Tellico Ranger District.
“These are excellent opportunities for anyone looking for a seasonal job for Summer 2022,” said Ryan Farr, district recreation manager.
The Cherokee National Forest is the largest tract of public land in Tennessee and lies along the state’s border with North Carolina. The forest is home to 30 developed campgrounds and as many picnic areas, over 700 miles of trails, seven whitewater rivers, two Forest Service scenic byways and the Ocoee Whitewater Center.