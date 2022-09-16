The National Forest Service says that the restoration and maintenance of Horse Creek Recreation Area in Greene County is one of its top priorities.
Leslie Morgan, the District Ranger for the Unaka District of the Cherokee National Forest, said she understands the frustrations that locals have with the state of Horse Creek Recreation Area and that the Forest Service will be able to use funding from the Great American Outdoors Act to make much-needed repairs and improvements to the area.
Issues in the Horse Creek Recreation Area the locals believe reflect neglect on the part of the Forest Service are water fountains and spigots in the campground that do not work, a pavilion with a roof missing numerous shingles that has begun developing holes, a damaged asphalt pathway that is full of potholes and completely eroded in some parts, old concrete slabs lying in the undergrowth and exposed wire mesh over rock walls along the creek.
A pedestrian bridge across the creek that washed away in a 2001 flood has also not been replaced, and an area that used to have a dam that was damaged by the flood now has crumbing rock walls and concrete rubble.
The Forest Service is currently planning a project at Horse Creek that would remove a low water crossing and replace it with a bridge. The plan would also remove a remaining dam that used to create a swimming hole. However, the swimming hole behind the dam has been filled with sediment, rocks and rubble since the devastating flood in 2001. Some locals want the dam to remain and for the swimming hole to be cleaned out, which differs from the current plan. The Forest Service is taking public comments on the plan through Sunday.
However, besides the project dealing with the remaining dam and low water crossing, Morgan says the Forest Service also plans to address the other issues at the recreation area that have persisted since 2001.
“Funding has been the biggest barrier for us to get over. Since that flood in 2001, we have essentially just been limping along for a number of years. We have never got any additional funding outside of our base operating funding to do any of those repairs there,” Morgan said.
The Unaka District encompasses four counties, including Greene, Unicoi, Washington and Cocke. Morgan said that after the 2001 flood, Paint Creek Recreation Area in southern Greene County and Rock Creek Recreation Area in Unicoi County were given priority in their need for repairs.
Smaller recreation areas, such as Horse Creek, never made it to the the top of the list for needed repairs and attention.
Morgan acknowledges that the current state of Horse Creek Recreation Area was less than desirable after roughly two decades of neglect.
“It’s embarrassing to me. We don’t want it to look like that, either,” Morgan said. “There’s a definite need for some serious and long-term work to be done there. It takes money, and all that kind of stuff just doesn’t happen on its own.”
Morgan said that the Unaka District has been undermanned as well, which has contributed to some of the maintenance issues.
The Unaka District of the Cherokee National Forest contains 186,000 acres, and numerous campgrounds and recreation areas in four counties. Morgan said the Unaka District has had only one or two full-time recreation area technicians to service all those areas for a number years. Janitorial staff has been used to try to maintain recreation areas in an effort to try to fill gaps in staffing.
Locals who frequent the park have said they rarely see Forest Service employees at Horse Creek, and Morgan says that they are not wrong.
“We’ve been limping along the best we could with what we have. They are not wrong when they say that they haven’t seen a ranger in a long time,” Morgan said.
However, Morgan said staffing levels are going to change soon and that more funding should be heading Horse Creek’s way.
“The Forest Service is hiring more people right now than I think it ever has. Job offers are being made right now. It will take a few months to get people on board and trained, but I’d say by next recreation season you will be seeing a lot more folks on the ground,” Morgan said.
The Unaka District will see its number of full-time employees double. According to Morgan, the Unake District typically has had about 15 to 16 full-time employees, and the district is now hiring about 15 additional ones.
Included in the hiring will be seven new recreation area technicians who will be out maintaining campgrounds, recreation areas and trails.
Those new employees will be able to help keep Horse Creek in better shape.
Morgan said the Unaka District has submitted Horse Creek Recreation Area and campground as one of its top priorities when seeking funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
The removal of the low water crossing and construction of the new bridge is being done by the Federal Highway Administration. The possible work on the dam, whatever shape that may take after public comments, would be funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.
Although Morgan is not yet sure how much funding will be received or how it will be received, she said there are already plans percolating on how to use it to benefit Horse Creek.
The repair of the pavilion would be near the top of the list.
“We want to repair that structure. It was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. It is very important that structure be restored,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the funding could also help with a long-term vision for Horse Creek that is still being formulated by the Forest Service. The vision includes new bath houses with flushing toilets and running water as well as a reconfiguration of the campground and day-use recreation area.
The campground is currently located on the side of the creek opposite of the road, while the day-use recreation area is on the road side. The locations of each area could be flipped in the future, with a new campground on the road side of the creek and a new recreation area on the far side of the creek.
“That is something that is being looked at for safety reasons, as well. The creek can flash flood and campers can get stranded on the other side of the creek with no road. There is nowhere for them to go when flooding happens. It’s very unsafe. We would hate for someone to be injured or worse,” Morgan said.
Morgan noted that storms with heavy rain are becoming more and more frequent at Horse Creek.
“We continue to have heavy rain events that we’ve never really seen before, and the infrastructure there was never designed for that,” Morgan said.
Morgan also said that the cracking and eroded asphalt trail will be removed and replaced as funding comes in, as will the crumbling rock walls.
“It may not look exactly like it did, but by the time it’s all said and done it will be something people can be proud of,” Morgan said. “Our long-term vision for Horse Creek is to invest in it and to make it safer and more accessible for people to use.”
Morgan said the changes will take time. She said work on the bridge project could start sometime next year, while other projects, such as work on the pavilion and other improvements, could take place four or five years from now.
“We don’t know how much of the Great American Outdoors Act funding we are going to get each year,” Morgan said.
Morgan said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, visitation to Unaka District recreation areas and campgrounds has quadrupled, and that she wants to places like Horse Creek to be enjoyed long into the future.
“We want to honor Horse Creek and its past, and we want that park to continue. We want to recognize how important that park is to the local community. We want to make it safe and better,” Morgan said.