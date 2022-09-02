The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest is taking public comment on the Horse Creek Recreation Area “Watershed Restoration and Visitor Access Improvements Project.”
The project “focuses on restoring stream habitat and enhancing visitor access within the recreation area” in southeastern Greene County, according to a scoping letter from the National Forest Service.
“The need for this action is driven by a failing dam which blocks aquatic passage, stream bank failure, and a degrading low-water ford which may create hazardous situations for visitors,” the letter says.
There are numerous actions proposed as a part of the project.
“This project proposes to implement stream and aquatic habitat restoration, dam removal, low water ford removal, and new bridge installation,” the letter says.”Stream and aquatic habitat restoration activities include placement of woody debris in the stream channel to create suitable habitat for aquatic species, removal of sediment, removal of river overflow, and riverbank stabilization using native plant/vegetation. Dam removal will occur in phases to mitigate down-stream effects and includes removal of sediment from the reservoir.”
A new bridge that would provide access to the Horse Creek campground is also part of the current plans.
“A short-span bridge with superstructure located above the stream channel will be installed to access the campground. The target vehicle for this activities’ installation will be 60 inches or less in width with the capability to support a live load of 4,500 pounds,” the letter says.
The public has until Sept. 18 to submit comments on the project.
Written comments, including attachments, should be filed by mail with Leslie Morgan, District Ranger, Unaka Ranger District, 4900 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743; by phone at 423-638-4109 or by fax at 423-638-6599.
The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc or .docx) to RA.FS.r8cherunacom@usda.gov.
Those providing comments should state “Horse Creek Recreation Area – Watershed Restoration and Visitor Access Improvements Project” in the subject line when providing electronic comments, or on the envelope when replying by mail.