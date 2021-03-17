For more than a century, the stately building at the corner of North Main and Depot streets across from the Greene County Courthouse has been a financial center for the community.
Now the former bank building is being repurposed to provide entrepreneurs and small business start-ups tools to be successful.
“Today it is my honor to announce that First Horizon has donated this building to Niswonger Foundation,” said Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the foundation. “In partnership with First Horizon, this magnificent building will be repurposed as a workspace for entrepreneurs and start up businesses.”
Niswonger’s comments came during a ceremony Tuesday morning inside the lobby of the building at 100 N. Main St. announcing the donation and introducing the new center to the community.
Noting that the building sits at the geographical center of Greeneville and Greene County, he said that the entrepreneurial center will be the first of its kind in the community.
In the new entrepreneurial center, the goal is to bring mentorship, coaching and financial empowerment under one roof, he said.
The new center will open in April, and Niswonger said there have already been inquiries about leasing space inside the building. In addition to providing the incubator workspace for businesses at their start, there will also be space available for lease by established entities.
The building is 50,000 square feet in size and offers many possibilities for entrepreneurial and start-up use, he said. Storefront spaces that front on Depot Street offer the possibility of adapting portions of the facility to meet the needs of an entrepreneur and start-up business, Niswonger added.
An incubator workspace can provide an entrepreneur or start-up business what they need to help get a new enterprise off the ground, he said, noting it brought to mind how the Landair trucking company began with plans on his kitchen table, before moving to space in a former Magnavox facility and progressing to its headquarters on the 70 Bypass.
Technology upgrades are being made to adapt the building for its new use, and survey students from East Tennessee State University will be providing a footprint of the structure, particularly of the original part of the building for which blueprints have not been found, and identifying non-load-bearing walls that could be removed to adapt a space for a start-up business, he said.
First Horizon acquired the building when it merged in 2018 with Capital Bank, becoming its second branch on North Main Street. For decades the building served as the headquarters for Greene County Bank, which was founded in 1890 and constructed its first bank across from the courthouse in 1893.
It changed its name to GreenBank as the financial institution grew to have 65 branches in East and Middle Tennessee along with branches in Bristol, Virginia, and Hot Springs, North Carolina. GreenBank was purchased in 2011 by Capital Bank after the financial institution struggled following the economic downtown in 2008.
Bryan Jordan, president and CEO of First Horizon, said the financial institution welcomes the opportunity to serve the community through the new entrepreneurial initiative.
“Over the past 13-14 months, we have learned a lot of things about people, facing challenges and the importance of small business as employers in a community,” he said. “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Niswonger Foundation in this building. We are proud to have the opportunity to contribute to our community.”
The regional importance the new center can have was noted by David Golden, chief executive officer of the East Tennessee State University Research Corp. This new entrepreneurial center will benefit the region by fostering new businesses and attracting people to the region, and ETSU looks forward to working with the center, he said.
Golden said he appreciated First Horizon’s decision to donate the building to the Niswonger Foundation, of which he is a board member.
“Good companies not only focus on their quarterly financial sheets but understand the importance of investment for long term success,” he said. “And this is a long term investment.”
Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine noted the Biblical proverb, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
The new center is an example of the vision within the state and the region as a Memphis-based company is partnering with a foundation in the eastern part of Tennessee to address an identified need, he said.
“This is a community, a state and a region that has a vision,” he said.
The new entrepreneurial center will be the newest venture for the Niswonger Foundation, which was founded 20 years ago with a mission to “create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects.”
The foundation supports the work of a consortium of 19 school districts comprising the First Congressional District of Tennessee, with selected programs serving students across the State of Tennessee. It also provides support for numerous programs ensuring that students are post-secondary and career ready. Its Niswonger Scholarship and Leadership program identifies the region’s best future community leaders, providing leadership development and scholarship support, in exchange for a commitment to return to live, work and serve as leaders in Northeast Tennessee
Individuals interested in the new entrepreneurial center or leasing space in the building can email nfleasing@niswongerfoundation.org or at 423-823-8294.