A former volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association was charged Tuesday by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to a news release from Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Myranda Stevens, 42, of 225 Park Lane, served as a coach in August and September 2022 of the Junior League of the organization, which consists of players between the ages of 13 and 15.
“During this time, Stevens developed an intimate relationship with one of the players,” the release states.
An investigation that began in October 2022 led to charges being filed Tuesday against Stevens.
Stevens is held on $180,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
President of Greeneville-Greene County Youth Football Association Jennnifer Mincey said in a statement on Wednesday that Stevens was released from the organization "due to verbal altercations with league officials" before the suspect had been charged with the six counts of Statutory Rape.
"Our league requires background checks on any adult who volunteers before they are allowed to be near our team players," Mincey said in the statement.
"We are in full cooperation with the local authorities," Mincey continued. "We never have nor will condone this behavior and are as shocked and appalled as the community."
"We would like the community to know that the safety and well-being of our league players is and has always been our utmost priority," she added.
Stevens had been a coach with the organization for a month before her release from the youth sports league association, Mincey noted.