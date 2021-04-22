A federal jury in Greeneville Thursday convicted Xiaorong You of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, conspiracy to commit economic espionage, possession of stolen trade secrets, economic espionage, and wire fraud.
The jury deliberated Wednesday afternoon and Thursday before coming back with its verdict. Government prosecutors presented testimony and evidence during the trial that the defendant, also known as Shannon You, stole trade secrets from multiple companies while working for Coca-Cola in Atlanta and Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport and planned to set up her own company in China with aid from the Chinese government.
You, 59, was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen. Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer, who presided at the 12-day trial, set a Nov. 1 sentencing date for You.
You was originally indicted in February 2019 for trade secret offenses and wire fraud, and was charged in a superseding indictment with economic espionage and conspiracy to commit economic espionage in August 2020.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, You stole valuable trade secrets related to formulations for bisphenol-A-free, or BPA-free, coatings for the inside of beverage cans.
The stolen trade secrets belonged to major chemical and coating companies including Akzo-Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, PPG, Toyochem, Sherwin Williams, and Eastman Chemical Company.
The trade secrets cost more than $119 million to develop, according to trial testimony.
Trial evidence showed that You stole the trade secrets to set up a new BPA-free coating company in China. You and her Chinese corporate partner, Weihai Jinhong Group, received millions of dollars in Chinese government grants to support the new company.
Evidence showed You’s intent “to benefit not only Weihai Jinhong Group, but also the governments of China, the Chinese province of Shandong, and the Chinese city of Weihai, as well as her intent to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” a Department of Justice news release said.
BPA was used until recently to coat the inside of cans and other food and beverage containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent the container from corroding or reacting with the food or beverage contained inside. Due to potential health risks from BPA, Coca-Cola and other companies began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
Witnesses from the chemical and coating companies testified at trial that developing the BPA-free alternatives “was a very expensive and time-consuming process,” the release said.
You was employed as principal engineer for global research at Coca-Cola from December 2012 through August 2017. Trial testimony showed that Coca-Cola had agreements with numerous companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of various BPA-free technologies.
“Because of You’s extensive education and experience with BPA and BPA-free coating technologies, she was one of a limited number of Coca-Cola employees” with access to BPA-free trade secrets belonging to at least six companies, according to the Department of Justice.
Between September 2017 and June 2018, You was employed as a packaging application development manager for Eastman in Kingsport, “where she was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secrets belonging to Eastman,” prosecutors showed at trial.
Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different, confidential BPA-free technologies.
Prosecutors allege that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney TJ Harker said in his opening statement that You stole “valuable trade secrets” as part of her plan to set up a competitive company in China, with assistance from two co-defendants in China named in the indictment.
The formulas “represent millions of dollars and years of hard work and that is what this case is all about,” Harker told the jury.
The original indictment states that You and the two co-defendants “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that (one defendant) managed.”
You was fired by Eastman in June 2018. Trade secrets from Eastman and the other companies were found in You’s home on her personal computer hard drive. Eastman notified the FBI.
You and her partners in China “expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue,” Harker said.
More files containing trade secrets were found by the FBI when agents searched You’s home in September, 2018, in Lansing, Michigan.
The FBI’s Knoxville Field Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigation unit investigated the case.
You was represented at trial by attorneys Corey Shipley, Curt Collins and Thomas C. Jessee.
You remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.