Xiaorong You took advantage of her status as a naturalized U.S. citizen, scientific knowledge and professional contacts to steal trade secrets from former employers Eastman Chemical, Coca-Cola and other companies to benefit herself and the government of Communist China.
You, 59, also known as Shannon You, was sentenced Monday by Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer to an effective 14-year prison term, fined $200,000 and placed on three years’ supervised probation after release.
Greer said the exact damage amount You caused her former employers is impossible to calculate. In a May 3 memorandum opinion and order, Greer set the amount of loss to the companies at $121.8 million, a figure he termed “conservative and reasonable.”
The loss was caused by You’s “sustained and intentional effort” to appropriate proprietary trade secrets as part of a plan to set up a government-sponsored company in China to compete with U.S. firms.
“It was your intent to (steal) trade secrets and provide them to a foreign entity that is at economic war with the United States,” Greer told You at sentencing.
You, a native of China and naturalized American citizen, was the defendant in a 13-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Greeneville that concluded in April 2021. You was convicted of all 11 charges in her indictment, including seven counts of possession of a stolen trade secret, conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, economic espionage, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and wire fraud.
Two co-defendants are in China and beyond prosecution by the U.S. government. You listed a Lansing, Michigan, address.
At trial, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice National Security Division presented evidence and testimony demonstrating that You stole trade secrets from multiple companies while working at Coca-Cola in Atlanta and then from Eastman in Kingsport, where she was employed for less than a year.
You was sentenced to 168 months on counts 9-11 of her indictment, including charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and economic espionage
You was sentenced by Greer to 120 months in prison on counts 1-8 of her indictment, including one count of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets and seven counts of theft of trade secrets.
The 120-month sentence will run concurrently with the sentence in counts 9-11.
You has been in government custody since February 2019 and was given credit for time served as part of her sentence.
You maintains her innocence. She has shown no remorse for her actions since the jury’s guilty verdict, Greer said. You displayed no emotion at sentencing and thanked Greer, who wished her good luck, before being led out of the courtroom by U.S. marshals.
Government prosecutors had no comment after the sentencing hearing. You was represented by Greeneville lawyers Curt Collins and Corey B. Shipley, a former federal prosecutor.
You’s case centered on the theft of trade secrets from her former employers and other companies working with them on development of a process to coat the inside of soda cans.
The government alleged damages incurred by You to companies she stole trade secrets from total $220 million. Prosecutors asked for a 240-month prison term. The FBI assisted with the investigation.
Evidence presented at trial showed that You stole technology involving a flavor-preserving compound that coats the inside of beverage cans and prevents corrosion. Using that technology, prosecutors said, You planned to launch her own state-sponsored company in China.
In addition to representatives of Eastman and Coca-Cola, other companies that were Coca-Cola vendors had a financial stake in development of the compound. Executives of those companies testified during the 2021 trial and were in the courtroom Monday for sentencing.
They include Akzo-Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams/Valspar and ToyoChem. As part of the sentence on Monday, Greer granted a restitution request by ToyoChem for You to pay $11,494.
You worked from 2012 to 2017 at Coca-Cola as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies. She subsequently worked at Eastman.
BPA is an acronym for a chemical used to make epoxy linings for food and beverage cans. The federal Food and Drug Administration raised concerns in 2008 that BPA’s ability to act as an artificial estrogen in the body could harm reproductive and developmental health. Alternative materials are now used in nearly 100 percent of beverage and food cans. The need for a BPA alternative prompted research by Coca-Cola and other companies. You was a participant.
Prosecutors said at trial that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six vendors, including Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams and ToyoChem.
You’s sentence was continued to Monday from a hearing in February so Greer could research evidence to determine the total loss to U.S. companies caused by the theft of trade secrets.
Greer said at sentencing that he had to consider many factors in determining an appropriate sentence.
“There were a lot of pieces that had to come together,” he said.
Among them was You’s status as a naturalized American citizen. Greer referenced the naturalization oath of allegiance that every new citizen must declare.
“The very first line of that oath requires that you absolutely and entirely renounce any fidelity to a foreign government,” he said. “You chose to transfer that absolute loyalty to the United States of America.”
Greer told You that she had the opportunity to obtain a good education and job, but did not honor the oath of allegiance.
You’s sentencing memorandum prepared by Collins and Shipley included reference to 15 trade secret cases “with relatively lenient sentences,” a memorandum states.
None involved a conviction for economic espionage, Greer noted in a supplemental memorandum filed April 27.
“To date, the government has seen no indication that Dr. You has accepted any responsibility for her crimes or expressed any remorse,” making the relevance of cases involving guilty pleas questionable.
The government’s estimated loss attributable to You is at least six times the amount noted in cases cited for comparison by the defense, Greer added.
With her education, income and social connections, You was an “unlikely” defendant, Greer said. Many cases in federal court involve drug trafficking and defendants with low incomes and little education.
There would be no “double standard” in determining the sentence for You, who was “in a position of trust” and made an “intended effort” to steal trade secrets from her her employers, Greer said.
“There was a significant degree of deception on your part to try and avoid detection,” he said.
At trial, a Sherwin-Williams executive testified that a process developed by the company and downloaded by You into her personal computer from Coca-Cola took “years and years” and millions of dollars to develop.
A superseding indictment filed in 2020 by federal prosecutors adding the espionage charge states that You and two Chinese co-defendants conspired to “knowingly steal and without authorization” trade secrets belonging to the companies that include Eastman.
The trade secrets were allegedly stolen “to knowingly and intentionally benefit the Chinese Communist Party and governments of the People’s Republic of China” along with Shandong Province in China, the Chinese city of Weihai and what the government terms “China Company #1.”
Also named in the superseding indictment for conspiracy to commit economic espionage is Xiangchen Liu, of Shandong Province, China; and Hongmei Fan.
The indictment alleges that You, Liu, and Fan, also believed to be in China, “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that Liu managed, which would manufacture and profit from products developed using the stolen trade secrets.”
The indictment states that in exchange, Liu “would cause the Chinese company to reward You for her theft, by helping her receive the Thousand Talent(s) Plan and another financial award, based on the trade secrets she stole, and by giving You an ownership share of a new company that would ‘own’ the stolen trade secrets in China.”
The Thousand Talents Plan is a Chinese government-backed technology awards program similar to a grant.
Conspirators also agreed “to compete with U.S. and foreign companies, including some of the owners of the stolen trade secrets, in China and elsewhere, by selling products designed, developed and manufactured using the stolen trade secrets,” the 2020 indictment states.
You “did not intend to cause any loss to the victim companies,” a defense sentencing memorandum states.
“The government has failed to meet its burden to show to this court that Dr. You intended to cause harm to the victim companies,” the filing states.
Greer told You at sentencing that if she had made a mistake rather than willfully conspiring to appropriate trade secrets, she "would have made every effort to explain it,” but did not.
The 168-month sentence is “a just punishment,” he said.
“As the evidence at trial showed, the defendant stole valuable trade secrets and intended to use them to benefit not only a foreign company, but also the government of China,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said Monday in a news release.
You’s sentence “reflects the seriousness of this offense, as well as the Department of Justice’s commitment to protect our nation’s security by investigating and prosecuting those who steal U.S. companies’ intellectual property,” Olsen said.