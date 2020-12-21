Greeneville businessman Kent Bewley made the high bid of $125,000 Saturday morning in the public auction sale of the former Greene County Election Commission building at at 118 N. Main St.
The sale will require final approval from the Greene County Commission, which earlier rejected a $90,000 offer from Walters State Community college.
Bewley told The Greeneville Sun afterward that he anticipates renting the building after any needed improvements are made. Bewley said the building appears to him to be in sound structural condition, and he considers its location excellent.
Auctioneer Charles Morelock of Greene County Land & Auction, who announced that the auction company will not charge Greene County for its services Saturday, conducted the auction after GCLA owner Larry H. Jones welcomed the small crowd outside the century-old building adjacent to the Greeneville's Niswonger campus of Walters State Community College, the former Laughlin Hospital building.
Morelock called for an opening bid of $200,000, but when that did not materialize, lowered the starting point to $100,000. After a handful of bids from Bewley, Scott Niswonger and one or two others, the bidding reached $125,000 and climbed no higher despite Morelock's reminders that “it's not going to get any cheaper.”
After his bid won, Bewley signed a contract for the purchase on-site and made arrangements to finalize details of the transfer early this week, assuming the county's commissioners approve the sale. He said the purchase would be made through one of his companies, but had not decided on Saturday which it will be.
Greene County commissioners voted Nov. 16 to declare the office building surplus property and to sell it at public auction. The commission rejected a proposal from the Walters State Community College Foundation to purchase the building for $90,000.
The vote came after Commissioner Lyle Parton expressed concern that if the WSCC proposal were accepted, the county would receive less than the property’s appraised value.
Bewley said Saturday that he'd almost forgotten about the auction but was reminded at the last minute and managed to arrive on time.
The building has been vacant since the Election Commission and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved during the summer to the former Consumer Credit Union building at 311 CCU Blvd., off the 11E Bypass.
In past decades the building has housed private offices and also the Greene County Red Cross office.
One reason the Election Commission was moved to a new location was the amount of repairs and upgrades that would be needed if the Main Street facility continued to be used as a public building.
Asked about the sale process for that property, County Attorney Roger Woolsey told the County Commission in November that it could designate how the property would be sold after declaring it surplus.