A Greene County institution recently changed hands.
Farmers Livestock Market at 336 Bohannan Ave. was acquired from the McNeese family and is now known as Volunteer Stockyards.
New owners Robert Jason Day and Chadwick J. Fleenor plan improvements at the business, which was operated for about 75 years by the previous owners.
According to a warranty deed filed on Feb. 17 with the Greene County Register of Deeds office, the purchase price for Farmers Livestock Market was $1.8 million.
Business was bustling on Saturday. Livestock owners from Greene County, the surrounding region and nearby states brought cattle to be auctioned. Others came to buy.
“I think right now (the market) is doing really well. Cow prices are up. As we’re getting into spring, I think we will do really well,” Day said.
The new owners are optimistic about the future of the livestock market. Day and Fleenor are local. Both live in Washington County.
One strength of the business is its broad customer base.
“There are all kinds of different buyers here, different packing companies, and there’s a lot of other people buying stuff here,” Day said. “We get people from North Carolina, Virginia and (Tennessee) up toward Knoxville and a lot of local people as well.”
Global events are having an impact on products essential to raising livestock like corn, fuel and fertilizer. Higher prices for supplies may temporarily impact the livestock business, Day believes.
But at least for the present, “It’s not leaning that way,” he said.
A crowd of about 100 buyers and sellers filled the Volunteer Stockyards livestock display area Saturday. The rapid, staccato rhythm of the auctioneer’s voice rang through the room as bids were placed on steers, heifers and calves.
“It’s a great time to sell. It’s a seller’s market right now,” Day said.
The livestock auction was closed earlier this year while the sale of the property was concluded.
About 45,000 head of cattle are bought and sold annually at the business, said Day, who expects Volunteer Stockyards to prosper in 2022.
“If I thought there would be a slowdown in beef prices, I wouldn’t have done it,” Day said.
He said improvements allowing expanded services will be made to the property, which is located on about 7 acres on Bohannan Avenue.
Spring and summer are the busiest seasons in the livestock business. Owners brought more than 700 head of cattle Saturday to the auction.
Many present welcomed the return of the weekly auction. Some people came to socialize and monitor the market, but many were intent on purchasing or selling cattle.
Heath Elsea, of Russell County, Virginia, had 50 cows for sale at the auction. Elsea does “order buying” for people living in other states.
Day and Fleenor “are trying to do some things to make it better for sellers and buyers,” said Elsea, a third-generation cattle farmer.
“The demand is up but it’s all these other (things) we factor in with the political climate,” he said. “I think these new owners will kind of pick up where the McNeese family left off and carry on a good tradition. It’s transitioned very smoothly.”