Former Greeneville Fire Department Chief James “Jim” Bowman Sr. is remembered by current fire department members as a good man who encouraged others to advance in the fire service.
Bowman, 79, passed away on Friday.
At Bowman’s funeral service on Thursday, members of the Greeneville Fire Department will perform a bell ceremony and serve as pallbearers. The Greene County Honor Guard will also convey military honors.
Bowman was a Greeneville firefighter for 35 years, from 1971 until his retirement in 2006. He served as Greeneville’s fire chief from 1995 to 2006.
Current fire Chief Alan Shipley knew Bowman for many years. He shared some recollections of Bowman on Monday.
“I guess the first thing that comes to mind about Chief Bowman is that he always had a smile on his face,” Shipley said.
Shipley remembers first meeting Bowman when he went to the fire station in the early 1980s to visit his uncle, a firefighter.
“Jim was always full of life and loved to aggravate. This I found out, soon after I became a firefighter in 1990,” Shipley said.
Shipley said Bowman provided advice that aided him in later assuming the role of Greeneville fire marshal before he became fire chief.
“He encouraged me through the years to further my knowledge in the fire service. Then-Capt. Bowman, seeing I had an interest in fire investigation, often talked with me about training opportunities in this field. This would eventually, years later, lead me to the fire marshal's office,” Shipley said.
Shipley became fire chief in 2015.
“I will also always remember Chief Bowman's visit when I became fire chief in 2015 (and) the encouragement he continued to give, and to embrace each day with a smile while helping others,” Shipley said. “His friendship will truly be missed.”
Many others posted messages of condolence to Bowman’s family on social media.
Chuck Jeffers, Greene County assessor of property, noted he knew Bowman all his life.
“He was a good man,” Jeffers wrote.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For a complete obituary, see Tuesday's edition of The Greeneville Sun.