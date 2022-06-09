Former Greeneville High School Principal Martin McDonald was served with a plan of corrective action noting multiple concerns and corrective strategies two months before he resigned, according to his personnel file.
McDonald says he disagrees "with a lot of what was said in that personnel file," that some of it was the result of a misunderstanding, and that he feels he "did a lot of good work" in his time at the school.
Greeneville City Schools noted multiple infractions and shortcomings in the document including inappropriate conduct, for which he was also cited in November 2021.
McDonald was formally reprimanded in November for a post on Twitter that included a picture of three female GHS students and the caption, “Bringing sexy back one track suit at a time!!!!”
According to the employee reprimand/corrective action form from McDonald’s personnel file, the tweet was brought to the district’s attention by another district administrator, and parents and other employees also complained.
McDonald told The Greeneville Sun he deleted the tweet soon after posting it after hearing complaints.
He said the picture was taken at a football game with a "throw back Friday" theme for the student spectators.
"I was on the field, and the students asked if I would take their picture and put it on Twitter," McDonald said. "The comment I wrote was a reference to the Justin Timberlake song, and not at all meant to sexualize the students. I took the picture, I showed them the picture and the comment, and they said 'post it,' and I did. Within 15 minutes I had a text from somebody that felt like it wasn't appropriate, so I deleted it."
Three violations of the Teacher Code of Ethics/Educator’s Obligation to Students are noted in the November Twitter incident: educators should “not intentionally expose the student to embarrassment or disparagement,” “not engage in any sexually related behavior with the student whether verbal, written, physical or electronic, with or without the student’s consent,” and “maintain a professional approach with the student at all times.”
"I absolutely did not mean it in the context to sexualize any students, but upon reflection I recognize it was poor word choice and I regret posting it. I certainly regret if it caused any embarrassment of any kind to any of the students," McDonald said.
McDonald was instructed to “refrain from making any verbal comments or any social media or similar posts which depict students in a negative or inappropriate light,” according to the reprimand.
According to records Director of Schools Steve Starnes submitted the report of misconduct to the Tennessee State Board of Education, per TSBA rules, citing “negligence in the commission of duties as educator that does not result in harm to student” as well as “other good cause.” McDonald’s educator license was then reviewed by the state, but no further action was taken at the time.
The plan of corrective action for McDonald dated March 25 states that that administration continued to receive reports of inappropriate comments made by McDonald, as well as that he “failed to follow through with important tasks such as addressing major personnel issues in a timely manner,” “avoids addressing personnel issues immediately when they arise,” and that he “fails to follow through timely with commitments to faculty and staff.”
McDonald said he was notified of one other complaint about a comment he made.
"It was a passing comment in the hallway. I passed a teacher, and I told her I liked her haircut. I said it looked sassy," McDonald said. "I can't think of anything else that would have been deemed inappropriate."
He admitted he struggled to keep up with personnel-related tasks such as responding to emails and said he made efforts to respond to them in the same day.
McDonald resigned May 31. No reasons are noted in his file.
"I feel like I struggled to get my feet underneath me in the district. I transferred in during the pandemic, and that first year was really tough," McDonald said.
He was hired to lead Greeneville High School in October 2020 after five years as principal at Oak Ridge High School.
"It was really difficult being hybrid with both students and staff and trying to establish myself in a new school, and I didn't feel like I had the full amount of support that I needed or like I was as successful as I wanted to be," he said, adding that personnel changes in the two assistant principal positions at the school, one of which was vacant for a portion of his time at GHS, also added to the challenges.
"We ended the school year strong, and I felt like we were beginning to get our feet back under us, but I never really felt like I had the full support or confidence to do my job, so at the end of the year, I felt like it was time for me to find another opportunity," McDonald continued. "I don't agree with a lot of what was said in that personnel file. I feel like I did a lot of good work and did my best to support the students and staff. I wish Greeneville City Schools and especially GHS luck, and I hope they find the right fit for them and that it works out in everybody's favor."