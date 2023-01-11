A federal court lawsuit filed by former Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Crum seeks $1.25 million in damages and reinstatement to his job by the Town of Greeneville for alleged “unlawful employment practices and deprivation of property and liberty.”
The case is pending. Crum seeks a jury trial in the civil action, filed on Dec. 1, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Crum, a 31-year police department veteran, was dismissed on Dec. 6, 2021, after an internal investigation revealed low morale among police officers, along with allegations of favoritism and possible discriminatory treatment of female officers.
Crum seeks lost wages, benefits, other compensatory damages “and other legal and equitable relief to which (he) may be entitled,” according to the lawsuit.
The town has until Jan. 23 to respond to the complaint filed by Crum, according to a stipulation by presiding U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.
Crum maintains in the complaint filed in federal court that he was wrongfully fired by City Administrator Todd Smith and faithfully performed all duties as assistant police chief. He is represented by lawyer Jeffrey C. Taylor, of Morristown.
“Out of respect for the parties and the legal process, I do not issue public comments on pending litigation other than to say we would not have filed the action if we were not confident in prevailing,” Taylor stated Wednesday in an email.
Smith had no comment Wednesday on the civil suit filed by Crum.
“I am working with our legal counsel on the case. Under counsel’s advice, the town does not comment on an active lawsuit,” Smith stated in an email.
The Town of Greeneville is represented in the lawsuit by Herrin, McPeak & Associates, a Johnson City law firm.
“We do not comment on pending litigation because we are still establishing or clarifying relevant factual information,” Hunter Storm Shepard, a member of the Herrin law firm, wrote Wednesday in an email.
COMPLAINT DETAILED
In September 2021, a job satisfaction and morale survey was conducted among police department officers through the town Human Resources Department. The survey, which focused on the “culture” within the department, was evaluated by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
The lawsuit states that the survey advised officers that their responses would be anonymous and reviewed “by HR staff only.”
It states that “despite the (survey) being allegedly anonymous, (Crum’s) human resources director conducted several limited and selective face-to-face interviews with certain (employees) to discuss morale survey issues.”
The complaint states that after the survey was completed, Smith requested that MTAS review responses “and to focus solely on the police department’s culture and not its performance, efficiency, effectiveness, organizational structure, staffing issues or service to the people of the Town of Greeneville and its guests.”
MTAS issued a report in November 2021. It acknowledges that in addition to interviews of police department employees, MTAS consultants also interviewed police Chief Tim Ward and two other high-ranking Greeneville police officers.
Their opinions regarding the police department culture in relation to Crum “were counter or in opposite to much of the unfavorable opinions the MTAS consultants heard during their interviews with police department employees,” the complaint states.
After the MTAS report was issued, “Smith made it known to (Crum) that he wanted (him) to resign from (his) long-term employment with the Town of Greeneville.”
“Without providing (Crum) with an opportunity to clear his name and reputation, City Administrator Smith simply cherry-picked the MTAS report considering only the negative, disregarding the positive comments of (Crum) in forming a basis for requesting (him) to resign,” the complaint states.
Smith was told by Crum “that he had not engaged in any conduct that was inappropriate or in violation of any of (the town’s) policies and procedures and would not resign.”
The lawsuit is filed by Crum “to afford (him) the opportunity to clear his name from the harmful reports made against him, to have a hearing and present evidence, to review evidence lodged against him fully and fairly,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit alleges that Smith refused Crum’s request for a “meaningful hearing” to clear his name.
When Crum was dismissed, he was issued a separation notice detailing the purported circumstances for the termination “as a complaint of hostile work environment and discrimination,” according to the complaint.
Crum asserted in the complaint that before the anonymous departmental morale survey, “no report of hostile work environment and/or discrimination had been filed against him.”
After the MTAS report, the town denied Crum’s request “to present evidence regarding any and all allegations of hostile work environment and discrimination, or provide him a hearing regarding the subject matter,” the lawsuit states.
It adds that prior to his firing on Dec. 6, 2021, then-Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels “promised (Crum) that he had nothing to worry about with respect to the MTAS report, that (he) had been a good employee and that his employment as assistant chief of police was secure.
The complaint states that Ward was told by Daniels that Crum “had nothing to worry about with respect to the MTAS report or any related complaint, and emphatically commented that (his) job was not in jeopardy” and that Crum “would not be terminated.”
Before and after Crum was let go as assistant police chief, Ward also provided an opinion to Smith “that the allegations lodged against (Crum) that formed the basis of the termination decision were not credible or true” and that Crum should not be fired, the complaint states.
The complaint states that Ward did not support Crum’s termination and “provided (Smith) options for dealing with the allegations lodged” against Crum that would have allowed him to remain employed with the town.
The complaint alleges Smith “dismissed such options without consideration” of Crum’s due process rights under the U.S. Constitution, the complaint states.
The complaint alleges Smith “caused (Crum) to be deprived of his constitutional and federal rights, including, but not limited to property.”
Crum lost employment, compensation and benefits after being fired, along with a “loss in reputation and respect, loss of career opportunities, embarrassment, humiliation and mental anguish,” the lawsuit states.
MTAS STUDY
The MTAS study reflected dissatisfaction of Crum by some officers in his role as assistant police chief, and suggested that changes need to be made to improve the overall situation at the police department.
About 55 officers participated in the anonymous survey. Many acknowledged low morale on the force.
Crum joined the police force in December 1990 and advanced through the ranks to become assistant chief in July 2018.
Crum was given the option of resigning and declined before being let go, Smith said in December 2021.
“It was a decision made in the best interest of the police department to make a personnel change and move on. It was in the best interest of the community,” Smith said at the time.
Positives noted in the survey by officers about the department included high respect for Ward, increased pay levels, recent department accreditation and acknowledgement that Crum is a good “project manager.”
Three MTAS consultants were assigned to conduct the study, which resulted in seven reccomendations. They included a need to address morale issues “created by the assistant chief,” addressing factors contributing to favoritism and addressing all issues pertaining to the discrimination of women, including those “which create a hostile work environment,” according to MTAS.