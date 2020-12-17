A Bulls Gap man charged in connection with a fatal shooting and a host of other crimes allegedly committed Dec. 7 in Kingsport was named Wednesday in a 28-count indictment by a Sullivan County Grand Jury.
Michael Joe Shelton, 41, of 138 Lautner Road, was indicted on offenses that include first-degree murder, felony murder and two counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder in connection with the alleged crime spree Dec. 7 in the Lynn Garden community, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Shelton is a former Greeneville resident.
Shelton was also indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and multiple counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism.
Shelton was initially charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and firearms offenses allegedly committed Dec. 7 during a home invasion crime on Clark Avenue in Kingsport, police said.
Kingsport police said that during a later incident at a separate location, Shelton allegedly shot and killed Gary D. McMeans.
On the morning of Dec. 7, Kingsport Police Department patrol officers and detectives “began responding to what turned out to be a series of connected felonious crimes committed in the Lynn Garden community of Kingsport,” a news release said.
Different incidents were reported along Lynn Garden Drive and adjacent streets. One of the earliest crimes in the series occurred in the 100 block of Clark Avenue where the suspect committed a home-invasion of an occupied private residence.
McMeans, 60, died of a “fatal gunshot wound,” according to police.
Shelton was held on $1 million bond pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Shelton has a criminal history in Greene County. In June 2009, the former Carson Street resident attacked four people, including a Greeneville police officer, and vandalized two vehicles.
Shelton entered guilty pleas later that year to assault, domestic assault and vandalism. Shelton was also convicted of drug-related offenses in 2012 in Greene County.