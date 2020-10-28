A former Greeneville man whose long and eventful life will be profiled in the Veterans Day edition of The Greeneville Sun’s Clips to Keep column passed away Monday at the age of 109.
Charles Clifford Kayhart, known widely as Cliff, was born in Bloomingdale, New Jersey in 1911.
His wife, Ann, who passed away in 2006 after 70 years of their marriage.
Kayhart remained physically and mentally active almost all his life. He was already 103 when he moved away from Greeneville to Columbia, S.C., to facilitate easier visits with his family. He reportedly was the eighth-oldest living United States male by the time he died.
A man who witnessed parts of numerous historic events in national and international history, Cayhart was technically proficient and held a degree in aeronautical engineering. His military career was distinguished and varied, including six months on Iwo Jima during WWII. Just prior to his death he was the oldest surviving veteran of Iwo Jima.
Kayhart expressed a lingering love for Greeneville and retained many friends here throughout his later years.
The Nov. 11 profile of Kayhart will be based upon the many published or broadcasted interviews he took part in through the years, along with input from family members and friends.
An obituary also will be published in The Greeneville Sun, though no public service is being planned. A private family ceremony is to be scheduled later.
Online obituary information is acessible at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lexington-sc/charles-kayhart-9866304.