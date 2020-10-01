Three civil lawsuits alleging gross negligence and civil rights violations have been filed in recent months in U.S. District Court in Greeneville by former inmates at the Greene County Detention Center.
Defendants in the civil actions include county officials, a judge, two prosecutors, a doctor, nurses, Sheriff Wesley Holt and jail Administrator Roger Willett.
One involved an inmate who claimed in the lawsuit that he suffered severe injuries last year when he fell out of his bunk and struck his head on a concrete cell floor, and then did not receive appropriate medical care. The plaintiff has since died.
The second lawsuit concerns a man who who says he suffered “severe injuries” after being beaten last year by other jail inmates.
The third lawsuit was filed by man who was jailed on a violation of probation offense that he claims was unlawful because his term of probation had expired. An additional legal malpractice lawsuit was filed in Greene County Circuit Court naming his former court-appointed lawyer as the defendant.
Responses by the defendants in two of the cases filed in U.S. District Court deny all allegations of negligence and other alleged violations. No action has been taken in the case of Johnathan R. Penley since the civil lawsuit was filed in July. Penley, 39, died in September.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey recently said defendants deny allegations in all three pending lawsuits naming the county. Holt this week would not comment on specific cases, but said civil complaints filed by former inmates against the sheriff’s department and county employees are not uncommon.
JOHNATHAN PENLEY
Penley’s complaint stems from when he was a pre-trial detainee in the Greene County Detention Center in July 2019.
Penley died in September. The family’s lawyer, Troy Bowlin II, said Thursday the lawsuit will go forward in an amended form. A U.S. District Court official said this week the court has not been formally notified about Penley’s death.
Penley was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies on July 15, 2019, and charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
Penley was later diagnosed as Type I diabetic and may have had a “hypoglycemic episode” at the time of his arrest, according to a lawsuit filed in July.
Named as defendants in the civil action are Greene County, Holt, contracted medical provider Southern Health Partners Inc., Dr. Kenneth Mathews of Southern Health, and four nurses working at the jail, including Director of Nursing Sherry Cobble. “Unknown jail officers” are also named as defendants.
The lawsuit said after Penley was taken to jail, he began to feel ill, experiencing “frequent bouts of dizziness (and) vertigo, light headedness and disorientation.” Penley asked not to be assigned a top bunk in a cell, citing the dizzy spells.
While sleeping on the night of July 20, 2019, Penley fell from the bunk head-first onto a concrete floor and suffered injuries to his head, shoulders and neck, according to the lawsuit. A portable X-ray machine was used to evaluate him. Penley was told he had “arthritis” and had no visible injuries relating to the fall, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges that in the following weeks, Penley told jail employees and medical personnel that he continued to have severe neck and head pain because of the fall. Penley lost the use of his arms and reported the condition to jail medical professionals “but was ignored,” the lawsuit claims. It says he required assistance for daily activities such as using the restroom, which was provided by fellow inmates.
Penley was diagnosed in August 2019 as diabetic, but “his blood sugars were not regularly checked nor was he given insulin on a consistent schedule,” the lawsuit alleges. In September 2019, Penley lost use of his legs and reported the condition to jail employees, but was still not referred for outside evaluation or care and effectively became a “quadriplegic” suffering “excruciating pain,” the lawsuit claims.
He was taken to a hospital in Greeneville more than two months after first reporting the symptoms to jail employees, the lawsuit states. After an MRI was conducted, Penley was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center for back and spine surgery.
The surgeon who performed the procedure told Penley’s family that the fall from the bunk bed “had caused a traumatic injury to his cervical spine” and the delay in treatment allowed an infection to set in, causing further damage and the resulting paralysis, the lawsuit alleges.
Penley spent months in the hospital and was seen by specialists. “It was later discovered that the infection had spread to his brain, causing lesions” resulting in memory deficits, the lawsuit states.
Penley was transferred to a nursing home in November 2019 before passing away in September.
Penley “suffered fear and pain, and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life” as a result of the actions of the defendants, the lawsuit claims. It cites the county’s policies and “deliberate indifference,” including “cost-cutting measures over quality and breadth of inmate medical care.”
Causes of action include denial of medical care, unlawful policy/custom and gross negligence.
Penley sought $5 million in punitive and compensatory damages from the defendants. A demand for a trial by jury is included in the lawsuit.
Bowlin said Thursday that the lawsuit will proceed, whether it be by a representative of Penley’s estate or a next of kin.
“There is just a legal process for that,” Bowlin said. “Mr. Penley passed away, but that doesn’t put any lawsuit or any of the claims at issue. It just aggravates the injuries he suffered as a matter of fact as outlined in our lawsuit.”
The suit will be amended “when all the facts and the medical causes of death are investigated by our medical professionals,” Bowlin said.
MICHAEL L. AMARITE
A Greeneville man filed a civil rights and personal injury lawsuit in June naming the county and individual officials in connection with a “severe beating” inflicted by other inmates on June 18, 2019, while being held in the county jail.
Amarite, 50, was serving a 10-day sentence after being convicted in General Sessions Court of joyriding, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
The defendants disputed that information in their response, stating Amarite was serving a jail sentence for theft, violation of probation and criminal impersonation.
Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Greene County, County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Holt, Willett and a corrections officer on duty at the time.
The lawsuit said that Amarite was placed in custody in a segregated area with three other inmates known to be “hostile” to him.
The assault was recorded on videotape. The men responsible were able to open their cell and Amarite’s cell “because the locking mechanisms in both cells were defective and not securely locked,” a fact known to jail administrators and county officials, the lawsuit claims.
The “known perpetrators” were later convicted of the assault, the lawsuit states. The “serious physical beating” Amarite suffered caused “extreme pain and permanent injury,” along with “large medical bills,” the lawsuit states.
It claims that the defendants acted “with deliberate indifference to his constitutional rights” by booking him into an environment that was not “safe, secure and appropriate.” Proper monitoring to ensure the safety of inmates was not done, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit alleges that Holt and corrections officers knew Amarite “could not be housed in the same area as these perpetrators of the assault and should not be placed in the jail,” putting him in “grave peril and imminent danger.”
Amarite required treatment by emergency medical responders. He was not found by corrections officers “until a substantial period of time” after the assault, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit maintains that Amarite’s cvil rights were violated “and he suffered severe and significant physical and emotional injuries for which the defendants are jointly and severally liable.”
Greene County and the sheriff’s department failed to “adequately and properly train” employees, monitor their job performance, and fund and staff an “appropriate amount” of trained staff members, the lawsuit claims.
The alleged “negligence, recklessness, malice and intentional misconduct” of the defendants is a violation of state law, the legal action states.
Also alleged in the lawsuit is the “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
As a result of negligence by the defendants, Amarite “suffered mental anguish, pain and suffering, physical injuries, permanent injuries and scarring, and incurred significant medical expenses,” the lawsuit states.
Punitive damages to be determined by a jury “as fair and reasonable” are sought by Amarite.
Amarite’s Morristown-based lawyer, Douglas Beier, did not respond this week to a request for comment.
In a response filed Sept. 1 to Amarite’s lawsuit, the defendants deny all allegations relating to misconduct or negligence.
The case was reassigned on Sept. 22 to U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.
RANDALL W. RODERICK
The third case involves lawsuits filed in both U.S. District Court in Greeneville and Greene County Circuit Court by Randall W. Roderick.
Named as defendants in the U.S. District Court lawsuit are Holt, Willett, Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr., 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District probation officer Jennifer Gentry-Bible and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
The defendant in the Circuit Court lawsuit is Roderick’s former court-appointed lawyer, Francis X. Santore Jr. It claims legal malpractice on the part of Santore while representing Roderick.
The federal court lawsuit claims that defendants committed “gross governmental abuses” in neglecting or being “indifferent” to their duties in sentencing Roderick, 29, to a jail term for violation of probation after his probation term was completed.
Defendants responded that Roderick was arrested for another offense while his probation term was still in effect, and was correctly found in violation of probation and sentenced by Dugger.
Roderick’s lawsuits maintain that he was illegally incarcerated for more than one year, was denied access to the justice system, was denied medical care and was “subjected to outrageous conduct” by Santore.
On May 27, 2016, Roderick entered a guilty plea to aggravated trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced by Dugger to serve 11 months and 29 days.
Roderick also pled guilty to theft up to $500 and received a sentence of 11 months and 29 days. The sentences were imposed to be served consecutively in the form of two years’ probation.
Roderick claims in the lawsuit the sentence was inconsistent with the statutory maximum sentence he should have received, two sentences of 11 months and 29 days.
The probationary order was to expire on March 25, 2018. The lawsuit maintains that on April 17, Gentry-Bible “unlawfully” swore out a violation of probation order for Roderick after he completed his probation term. Roderick remained in the Greene County jail until May 24, 2019.
In May 2018, Santore was appointed to represent Roderick in Criminal Court on the violation of probation charge. The lawsuit includes a letter sent by Santore to Roderick’s father in August 2018.
Santore acknowledges in the letter he is Roderick’s court-appointed lawyer, admits he does not personally like Roderick but will represent him and offers the father pointed advice about discipling his son. Santore states in the letter that Roderick was charged with a crime before his two-year probation period ended.
The lawsuit alleges that in April 2019, Santore solicited other inmates appearing in court to administer “jailhouse justice” to Roderick, and showed them a sheriff’s deputy incident report detailing an alleged domestic assault Roderick was charged with involving an ex-girlfriend. The statements in the report were “a complete fabrication” and Roderick was not charged in connection with the alleged actions, the lawsuit states.
It asks for an order of protection to be issued against Santore and that Holt investigate Santore’s actions. It says neither were done and that Holt refused “to undertake the most rudimentary steps” when he conducted a criminal investigation.
Armstrong “refused to prosecute Santore” even through “ample evidence to support a probable-cause finding” exists, the lawsuit states. The matter was then transferred to Baldwin’s office in Washington County for possible prosecution. Baldwin declined to prosecute Santore in November 2019, “improperly” considering several factors, including “the likelihood of conviction,” the lawsuit states.
In August 2018, Roderick requested and received another lawyer, who was appointed in September 2018.
Roderick was then sentenced to serve 100 percent of his original sentence, with credit for time served.
The lawsuit contends that Roderick “was illegally ordered to serve a jail sentence for a completed probation term.”
It states that at a hearing on May 24, 2019, after a letter to the court from Roderick’s father, Dugger acknowledged his sentencing error that resulted in Roderick’s “illegal incarceration” for 392 days.
The lawsuit claims that Roderick was not permitted by Willett while he was incarcerated to appear in court and make a “victim impact” statement in connection with the criminal prosecution of his ex brother-in-law, who stabbed him in 2017.
Roderick alleges he contracted Hepititis C from the stabbing incident and was denied medical care while in jail and also was denied “reasonable access” to the law library. He maintains he was “unlawfully incarcerated” and “subjected to a grossly unlawful and unreasonable seizure,” suffering mental injury and damages.
Rooderick alleges he suffered “deprivation of liberty without due process of law,” deprivation of access to the justice system, deprivation of “reasonable and necessary” medical care and access to the jail law library and that each of the named defendants participated in a “civil conspiracy” to interfere with his civil rights.
The alleged “intentional” actions of each defendant constituted false imprisonment, causing Roderick emotional distress, according to the lawsuit.
Roderick claims in the federal lawsuit that he suffered “serious mental injury and damages” and is entitled to relief, including punitive damages totaling $1.5 million and compensatory damages totaling $500,000. He demands a jury trial.
His lawyer in the federal case, Knoxville-based James W. Friauf, said Wednesday that Roderick has legitimate issues with the way his case was handled by the defendants.
“We firmly believe our client and what he has shared with us,” Friauf said. “A citizen’s civil rights are paramount, and we believe Mr. Roderick’s civil rights were violated.”
In a court filing Sept. 28, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III supported motions by Armstrong, Baldwin and Dugger to stay discovery requests. Armstrong, Baldwin and Dugger assert “absolute immunity” protecting them from providing discovery.
Absolute immunity provides complete immunity for government officials from criminal prosecution and lawsuits for damages if the officials are acting within the scope of their duties.
The question of whether Dugger was acting within his jurisdiction because Roderick’s probation term had ended when he was sentenced and whether absolute immunity applies to the court officials must be resolved first, Friauf said.
Roderick has charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection and vandalism allegedly committed on April 13, 2018, pending in the state court system.
“The fact is my client, Mr. Roderick, spent an inordinate amount of time incarcerated for an alleged probation violation that occurred after his probation had finished,” Friauf said.
A trial in U.S. District Court is set in March 2022. Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer will preside at trial.
A jury trial is set in December in Greene County County Circuit Court in the civil case naming Santore as a defendant. Judge Alex E. Pearson will preside.
Santore recently declined to comment on the allegations made by Roderick.