The former information technology officer with the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department entered a guilty plea Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
David Stewart Cowles, of Greeneville, was given a four-year sentence by Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. Cowles received a split confinement sentence that requires serving seven months in jail, with the remainder of the time suspended to be served on probation, according to court officials.
Cowles was also ordered by Dugger to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.
Cowles served as system administrator for the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
He left the IT positions in 2018, when Wesley Holt became sheriff and Tim Ward became Greeneville police chief.
Holt said Friday that Cowles bought electronics and computer-related equipment and then falsified purchase printouts, “making it look like he was buying computer stuff for the office,” Holt said.
“It was a case of greed,” Holt said.
Cowles was ordered by Dugger to repay $29,554 to the Greene County Trustee’s Office, and $9,745 each to the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, court officials said.
He was also fined $500. Cowles had an appeal bond set at $5,000, court officials said.
After investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Greeneville Police Department, the case was turned over to the Tennessee comptroller’s office. Further investigation resulted in the plea to the theft charge on Friday.
Cowles was not indicted by a grand jury. He entered a plea by information, meaning he entered into a agreement with the state to bypass grand jury proceedings and enter the guilty plea in Criminal Court.
Dugger ordered Cowles to report on May 21 to the Greene County Detention Center.