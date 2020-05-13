Over a year after a post-conviction relief hearing, William Casey’s bid for a new trial was denied by Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James M. Goodwin.
Goodwin issued an order April 28 denying post-conviction relief for Casey, a former Catholic priest and Greene County resident convicted in 2011 by a Sullivan County Criminal Court jury of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of aggravated rape.
A post-conviction relief hearing was held in March 2019 in Sullivan County Criminal Court.
Casey turned 86 in January. His lawyer, Francis “Frank” Santore Jr., has filed an appeal with the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals and intends to pursue all legal avenues that could lead to Casey’s release.
“I have never wavered in my conviction that this man did not do this,” Santore said Tuesday.
The sex abuse charges stemmed from conduct that occurred in 1979 and 1980, while victim Warren Tucker attended a school associated with St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport. Casey was a priest at the church and Tucker was an altar boy.
Casey, who lived for many years in the Camp Creek community and for four years in the 1970s was parish priest at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville, is serving a 40-year prison term imposed in 2011.
Casey won’t be eligible for parole consideration until 2023 when he is 89, according to the state Department of Correction.
TRIAL COURT AFFIRMED
In his order, Goodwin affirmed the findings of the trial court. An opinion filed in 2018 by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville opened the door for the 2019 post-conviction relief hearing that Goodwin ruled on in April.
In June 2017, Goodwin denied an earlier petition for post-conviction relief seeking a new trial for Casey. Santore then filed an appeal on the Sullivan County Criminal Court ruling that challenged Casey’s criminal sexual conduct and aggravated rape convictions. He alleged errors at trial, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel at trial and on earlier appeals. The appeals court granted him another hearing.
Casey is serving time at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Santore was retained in 2015.
Santore said the state Court of Criminal Appeals could affirm Goodwin’s most recent ruling, reverse the order and set another post-conviction hearing or reverse the trial court’s ruling and release Casey, who still has a hold on him by authorities in Scott County, Virginia, in connection with allegations made by Tucker for offenses that allegedly were committed there.
The Court of Criminal Appeals should rule on the latest appeal by later this year, Santore said. Should the court sustain Goodwin’s finding, Santore said he will continue to pursue the appeals process on behalf of Casey.
Victim Warren Tucker disclosed the abuse by Casey to law enforcement in 2009 and made his allegations public in 2010 after contacting the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests group, known by the acronym SNAP. Tucker, now in his 50s and living in another state, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
At the time of the sexual abuse, Casey was serving as priest at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, where he was pastor from 1976 through 1987.
He previously served between 1972 and 1976 as the priest at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville. There have been no allegations of abuse relating to his pastorate there.
Casey was formally removed from the priesthood in February 2013.
‘PRE-ACCUSATORIAL’ DELAY
The lead prosecutor at Casey’s 2011 trial was Barry Staubus, now 2nd Judicial District attorney general.
A key argument in earlier appeals filed by then-defense lawyers Richard “Rick” Spivey and Matt Spivey was that any crimes committed against Tucker did not come to light until after what Rick Spivey called a 32-year “pre-accusatorial” delay, which he said constituted a violation of Casey’s due process rights. Santore, in later filings, makes the same legal argument.
The Spiveys also questioned the time frame of the sex abuse Tucker said occurred in relation to the statute of limitations that applies to the crimes.
Casey was convicted of crimes based on laws that were on the books between 1978 and 1980, when Tucker said the abuse occurred.
Tucker, with support from SNAP members, has remained steadfast in his contention that Casey sexually abused him while a priest.
Santore said Tuesday that a consistent pattern of abuse was never established. Staubus and the Sullivan County Criminal Court jury disagreed in 2011, as have judges in subsequent rulings.
“Through all of this, (Tucker) is the only guy who came forward,” Santore said. “I just think are are grounds for post-conviction relief.”