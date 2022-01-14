A former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who accepted cash kickbacks while working at an Interstate 81 scales complex entered a guilty plea Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to conspiracy to commit bribery.
Ray Lee Stubblefield Jr., 51, of Morristown, was sentenced to six years in prison at 30 percent release eligibility by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. Stubblefield was placed on state probation for six years in lieu of the prison term. He was given credit for time served.
Stubblefield had been scheduled for a Jan. 10 Greene County Criminal Court jury trial. He entered a best interest plea, meaning he does not admit guilt to any offense, but agreed that he could be convicted by a jury on the charge given the circumstances of the case.
Stubblefield was served in 2019 with presentments charging him with three counts each of criminal conspiracy to commit bribery of a public servant and bribery of a public servant. The plea Friday in Criminal Court was in satisfaction of those charges, court officials said.
Stubblefield received money from business operators named in the presentment “in exchange for commercial truck and/or trailer repair business referrals,” a presentment states.
Newport business owner Anthony Joe Zgrodek, a co-defendant in the case, was convicted in September 2021 in Greene County Criminal Court of conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with the kickback scheme.
Court documents state that Zgrodek and two other business owners conspired with Stubblefield, who was assigned to the commercial vehicle weigh station on southbound I-81 in Greene County.
Stubblefield received money “by soliciting, accepting or agreeing to accept any pecuniary benefit” in exchange for commercial truck or trailer repairs, a presentment states.
Trucks coming into the weigh station would be taken out of service and the drivers then given referrals to “a select few” businesses, prosecuting Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said.
Collins and Assistant District Attorney General Cecil Mills prosecuted the case.
Conspiracy to commit bribery is a felony.
The offenses outlined in presentments were committed between Oct. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2017.
Stubblefield is a 22-year THP veteran. A THP spokesman said in 2019 that Stubblefield was terminated from employment in September of that year “for gross misconduct” relating to the offenses outlined in the presentments.
Stubblefield was represented by attorney Brent Hensley. He or Hensley could not be reached Friday afternoon for comment.
An internal investigation about Stubblefield was launched in March 2019 by the THP’s Office of Professional Accountability. The investigation was closed after Stubblefield was terminated from his job.
The district attorney general’s office and THP “did a lot of work” on preparing the case for trial, Collins said.
Stubblefield “was helping his friends” in committing the offense, Collins said Friday.
“All things considered, I think we did a pretty good job on that (plea) deal,” Collins said Friday.