NASHVILLE — Larry Wallace, who led the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation from 1992 to 2003, has died.
The bureau confirmed his death Saturday in a tweet, saying the agency continues to benefit from his 11 years of leadership.
Current TBI Director David Rausch told WTVF-TV that he remembered Wallace as a man of integrity who worked to professionalize the state's criminal investigative agency.
"He wanted to surround himself with people that understood the importance of being honest and hardworking, and I see that in the Bureau today," Rausch told the station.
Before his time with the bureau, Wallace served as leader of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992.
Current Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry said in a Facebook post that Wallace was a good leader who loved serving the state.
"Colonel Wallace set the standard for leadership," he said.
Wallace has a connection to Greene County through the case that was the catalyst for creation of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — the 1949 murder of James T. Lutz.
After the shocking Lutz murder in 1949 and mistakes by local law enforcement agencies that led to its being unsolved, the late John M. Jones Sr. concluded that Tennessee badly needed an FBI-type agency at the state level to assist local law enforcement agencies in the investigation of serious and/or complex crimes.
Under the leadership of Jones Sr., longtime publisher of The Greeneville Sun, the Tennessee Press Association campaigned successfully for the creation of such an agency in the early 1950s.
Originally known as the Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Investigation when established under the administration of then-Governor Gordon Browning, the agency was over the years removed from the Department of Safety and professionalized as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Wallace visited Greene County in 2019 and met with two of James Lutz’s surviving children, Tommy Lutz and Louise Lutz Blazer. At that meeting, Wallace said that during his TBI tenure, he had strongly hoped to identify and arrest the person who fatally shot James Lutz through a bedroom window in his two-room home.
Wallace said at that meeting the late leads in the case had appeared initially to be among the most promising ever received by the TBI. He said he had been bitterly disappointed that they did not produce results. Wallace was working on the Lutz case even on the last day of his TBI career, he said, and had been unable to put it out of his mind since retiring.
Wallace told the Lutz family members at that meeting how disappointed he had been that the murder never had been solved.
A McMinn County native, Wallace began his law enforcement career in 1964 as an officer at the Athens Police Department. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol three years later, and was promoted to special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 1973.