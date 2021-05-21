A former Greene County Schools teacher who had inappropriate contact with a student in 2019 entered guilty pleas Friday in Criminal Court to one count each of solicitation of a minor-sexual battery by an authority figure and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
Brock Christopher Jones, 28, of Park Street, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to one year in jail on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently. Jones was granted judicial diversion, meaning he will be placed on probation in lieu of serving jail time, and the charges will be expunged from his record if he complies with probation terms.
Jones was placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for at least the duration of his probation, and fined a total of $400.
As part of the plea agreement, the state dismissed a charge of solicitation of a minor-aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure.
An incident involving a juvenile occurred on Aug. 16, 2019, and was reported to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators found three witnesses who confirmed seeing a message from Jones to the victim on her Instagram account “asking her to come to his house so she could have sex with him all over the house,” an investigator wrote in an incident report.
Jones also wrote in the Instagram message that he “would come to her work and they could have sex in the bathroom,” the report said.
Jones was fired in August 2019 from his teaching position with Greene County Schools.
Jones was a teacher in grades 6 through 8 at McDonald and Mosheim elementary schools and assisted with the West Greene High School band.
A sheriff’s department investigation that began in August 2019 resulted in Jones being charged with the felony solicitation offense.
According to the sheriff’s department investigative report, Jones sent nude photos of himself to the juvenile’s Instagram account.
Director of Schools David McLain said after Jones’ arrest that he learned on Aug. 19, 2019, that the sheriff’s department was investigating Jones “for possible criminal conduct.”
Jones was placed on administrative leave the next day. He was dismissed soon afterward from the teaching job.
Jones was entering his third year as a teacher with Greene County Schools. Sheriff Wesley Holt said after Jones’ arrest that authorities became aware of the allegations on Aug. 19, 2019, when a complaint was filed by a relative of the victim.
Assistant District Attorney General David Baker told Dugger Friday that the investigation showed the victim, who is now 18, initiated the communication that led to Jones’ arrest.
The victim did not attend the same school where Jones taught. She had earlier transferred to another school, Baker said.
Dugger also issued a court order prohibiting Jones from having any contact with the victim.
Before Dugger accepted the plea, Jones admitted he was guilty of the solicitation and exploitation offenses.