A former Greene County Schools teacher was served a capias warrant Tuesday charging him with solicitation of aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
A Greene County Grand Jury handed up a presentment Monday charging Brock Christopher Jones with the felony offenses.
Jones, 27, of Park Street, is scheduled to appear July 31 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
Jones was dismissed in August 2019 from his position as a band teacher with Greene County Schools.
Jones was a teacher in grades 6 through 8 at McDonald and Mosheim elementary schools and also assisted with the West Greene High School band, Director of Schools David McLain said after Jones’ dismissal.
Following a sheriff’s department investigation that began in August 2019, Jones was charged with the felony solicitation count.
An incident involving a juvenile allegedly occurred on Aug. 16, 2019, and was reported to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators found three witnesses that confirmed seeing a text message from Jones to the alleged victim on her Instagram account “asking her to come to his house so she could have sex with him all over the house,” an investigator wrote in the incident report.
Jones also wrote in the Instagram message that he “would come to her work and they could have sex in the bathroom,” the report said.
According to the report, Jones sent nude photos of himself to the juvenile’s Instagram account.
McLain said in a news release after Jones’ arrest that he received word on Aug. 19, 2019, that the sheriff’s department was investigating Jones “for possible criminal conduct.”
Jones was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 20 and told not to enter any school system properties while the investigation was underway.
McLain wrote that he was informed by a sheriff’s investigator that “based on credible evidence,” criminal charges would be pursued “relating to Mr. Jones’ actions toward a minor student.”
That afternoon, Jones was dismissed from his teaching job.
Jones was entering his third year as a teacher with Greene County Schools, McLain said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said after Jones’ arrest that authorities became aware of the allegations on the morning of Aug. 19, 2019, when a complaint was filed by a relative of the alleged victim.
In November 2019, Jones waived a preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court and the case went to the grand jury.
Jones remains free on $25,000 bond pending his Criminal Court appearance. At Jones’ November 2019 hearing, Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. ordered him to continue to abide by a court order of protection prohibiting contact with the alleged victim.