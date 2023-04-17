Gloria Johnson remembers well the morning of Aug. 21, 2008.
She was getting ready for a day of teaching at Central High School, in Knoxville, when suddenly a slew of students came rushing by her classroom, screaming and crying out for help and shelter. The look of pure terror was written all over their young faces.
Johnson said she was initially shocked. She didn’t know what had just happened and she tried desperately to get them to calm down enough to tell her. Her surprise soon turned to horror when she learned what the students had just witnessed.
At 8:11 a.m, just before classes were scheduled to begin that morning, a shot rang out in the high school’s cafeteria. A fellow student had fired a bullet from a small caliber, semi-automatic pistol into the chest of sophomore Ryan McDonald, an article in the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Students in the crowded cafeteria witnessed the tragic shooting. The 15 year old student was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a nearby hospital.
Johnson’s classroom was located too far away from the cafeteria for her to hear the single gun shot. However, she immediately heard the cries and the screams from students who were running away from the bloody scene. She says she will never forget the look on their faces and sounds of their voices.
School officials immediately called for the students and staff to shelter in place in their classrooms until the perpetrator — another 15-year-old student — was apprehended by police off campus. During that time, Johnson said she tried her best to reassure the students in her care that everything would be OK and that they were safe.
Today, 15 years later, Johnson is a Democratic legislator in the Tennessee General Assembly’s House of Representatives. She represents District 90 for Knoxville.
On March 27, 2023, another school shooting occurred in Tennessee. This time it was in Nashville at The Covenant School, a parochial elementary school operated by the Presbyterian Church. Instead of a single gunshot from a pistol, like in the Central High school shooting, this time hundreds of bullets were rapidly discharged from an AR-15 assault weapon before Nashville police officers could respond to the scene — within minutes — and kill the perpetrator. Six lives were taken by the heavily armed assailant: three 9-year-old students and three school staff members.
The following day at the Tennessee General Assembly, Johnson was getting ready for another day of work when she was met with shouts and crying once more. This time the voices came from thousands of scared and angry protestors — both young and old — who had descended upon the state capitol building demanding that lawmakers do something — anything — to protect them and their communities from more gun violence.
Johnson said she was dismayed when the House leadership did nothing to formally acknowledge these individuals, who had felt strongly compelled to come to the state capitol and voice their concerns to the legislative body after the shooting.
“We assumed that we (as legislators) would be able to talk during welcoming and honoring to welcome the people that we knew who were there. But they (the GOP House leadership) cut that part off and we were not able to do that,” Johnson told The Greeneville Sun in an interview this past Friday at the General Morgan Inn. Johnson was the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women Convention held in Greeneville.
“One of my colleagues tried to make a statement([to address the gun violence protestors) after his discussion on a bill, but he was gaveled down and called out of order (by House Speaker Cameron Sexton),” Johnson said. “There was another bill about (school) vouchers, and I raised my hand and wanted to talk, but they refused to call on me. And I think it was right after that bill that we said, ‘Let’s just go to the well and address the folks that are here for an important reason and they are being ignored.’”
Johnson, along with State Reps. Justin Jones, of Nashville, and Justin Pearson, of Memphis, went from their desks to stand together in the well of the House floor and respond to the protestors. Each of the three legislator later faced expulsion from the legislative body for their roles in the incident by the GOP supermajority in the House. The reason, the GOP leaders said, was because the three broke “decorum rules” in the legislative body, and a bullhorn was used on the House floor to garner attention.
Jones and Pearson were voted out in a majority vote, 72-25, by the GOP, while Johnson retained her seat by a single vote, 69-26. Johnson later said she felt like race played a role in the two young black lawmakers’ explusion. The GOP has denied this accusation.
Days later, the two black freshmen legislators were both quickly sent back to their elected seats after receiving unanimous votes from their districts’ city councils for them to serve as their own replacements until a new election can be held for both of them.
State Rep. David Hawk, the Republican legislator from Greeneville, voted to expel all three.
In a statement to The Greeneville Sun, Hawk said, that his “three colleagues decided that they would make the story about themselves as anarchists, instead of mourning the loss of six lives. I have learned that people accomplish more when they talk with each other, instead of shouting at each other. The three legislators for whom I voted to expel had no desire to talk with me, they only wanted to yell at the world.”
In response, Johnson said, that she and Jones and Pearson were prevented from talking about the gun violence issue or to recognize that the protests calling for gun control legislation was even occurring.
“We weren’t talking because our mics were cut,” Johnson said. “We were attempting to do that very thing.
“Anybody who knows me or knows the two young men know that this is an issue that we’re passionate about,” Johnson continued. “There were thousands of people outside the doors (of the House chamber) in the gallery and on the Legislative Plaza who were terrified that morning.
“I talked with so many moms who said, ‘Before I came here today, I dropped my kids off at school and it scares me too death!’ Some of them were even teary-eyed as they told me this,” Johnson said.
“So how dare they!” Johnson said about the GOP comments, alluding that the three legislators’ actions were merely an attention-seeking grab. “I don’t know why they don’t care about the children in this state. But some of us do,” she added.
“We took it upon ourselves to make sure that (the people who were there calling for gun control legislation) knew that we heard them, we saw them, we understand their concern, and we want to do something about it. And so that’s exactly what we did,” Johnson said.
In recent days, Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who lost a friend in the Covenant School shooting, has called upon the state legislature to pass red flag legislation before this session ends.
Johnson says she already has red flag law legislation written and available that she says would help make the state safer from gun violence.
“They are welcome to use my legislation and put anybody’s name on it they want. Just pass it,” she said.
In her district, Johnson said she conducted a poll during her last election among Republicans, Democrats and independents on red flag laws and safety storage laws. “Overwhelmingly they all favor red flag laws and safe storage laws in my district.”
Johnson said that her GOP legislative colleagues are “not working for the people in their districts. They are working for the NRA and the Tennessee Firearms Association.”
Marisa Richmond, executive committee member and head of the TN Federation of Democratic Women, who was also on hand Friday during the interview said, “If the Republicans were serious about this issue, they would call a special session. Over the last several years we’ve had special sessions on ethics, education funding, healthcare … so they can have a special session if they want to … and focus on this one issue.”
Johnson added that state general assembly has already taken steps to quickly end this year’s legislative session, possibly by next week.
“There’s no reason that we need to be rushing to get out of session this year,” Johnson said. “Normally we don’t get out by the end of April. (The GOP is) just doing it because they are embarrassed, and they are try to get out to make this go away — which, by the way, it’s not going to go away.”