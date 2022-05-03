Extensive vandalism damage was done between Thursday and Monday at the former West Pines Elementary School, 3500 W. Pines Road, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report.
A glass door at the main building was broken by a rock and two windows in the concession stand were broken. “Multiple areas” were spray-painted with purple and teal spray paint, the report said.
Initials were spray-painted in multiple areas, along with “anti-police rhetoric and racial words,” the report said.
Two security cameras in back of the building were damaged.
A spray can lid was recovered and placed into evidence.
Damage to the former school is estimated at $5,000. The incident remains under investigation.