Two former school properties were sold Saturday in auctions that drew a few hundred bidders and spectators.
The West Pines Elementary School property was sold Saturday morning and three parcels of the unused section of the Sunnyside School property were sold individually in the afternoon by Furrow Auction Company of Knoxville.
All four property sales are contingent on the approval of the Greene County Board of Education at its December meeting. The school board was the owner of the properties.
Sam Furrow, president of the real estate company, said the company has sold a number of school properties in East Tennessee, including 11 in Knox County, and has found auctioning to be a useful way to sell them.
“Auctioning is an effective way to sell school properties,” he said. “With such specialized buildings, having an auction brings the most potential buyers together as we saw this morning with about 200 people coming out.”
The West Pines auction began with the sale of the entire property, which included the main school building and two adjacent structures with classrooms and the playground. The entire property was 13.96 acres.
Jason Brandon bid $280,000 for the West Pines property. Brandon said that he does not have any specific plans yet for the property as he explores the options. “It has been maintained well and is in good shape,” he said.
While deciding a more long term use for the property, Brandon said he may initially use the facility for storage.
In addition to the property itself, more than 40 individual lots of surplus items the school system can no longer use were sold in the West Pines auction.
Some of the lots were the sale of individual items, many of them equipment used in food service at the school, such as the cafeteria serving line, ovens and walk-in coolers. The school’s exterior sign was also sold as an individual lot.
Other lots were multiple items found in individual classrooms, such as some filled with student and teacher desks. One room had a number of metal filing cabinets, and the lot found in the former office included older televisions and electronic equipment. The music classroom lot included not only desks but also a piano.
Early in the afternoon, a slightly smaller crowd gathered at the Sunnyside School property for the sale of three parcels. The three parcels sold for a total of about $66,000.
The three parcels, which all have frontage on Sunnyview Road, were part of the undeveloped portion of the Sunnyside School property and had been subdivided into tracts of 2.8 acres, 3.25 acres and 3.22 acres for the sale.
The school system retains one of the Sunnyside School property parcels. The gym of the school is located on that parcel and is used for storage. The remainder of the former school building was demolished after it had fallen into disrepair and became a safety hazard.
The school board decided last year to sell the properties. Sunnyside School had been closed many years ago and the only part of the property the system was using was the gym.
West Pines was one of two schools closed after the spring 2019 semester as a cost savings measure as the school system faced a drop in state funding due to a decline in enrollment. State funding for operations of the school system and teacher salaries are provided to school systems based on student enrollment.
Glenwood Elementary School was also closed, but now houses the programs that were previously located at the Thomas Howard McNeese Education Center, such as the Early Learning Program and Junior ROTC. The McNeese Center on Hal Henard Road is to be used to expand technical education programs offered locally through a partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Morristown.