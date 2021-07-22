A former West Greene High School bookkeeper is accused of theft after state investigators report they found she stole $7,571 from the school.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury released its findings of an investigation conducted of selected records for Aug. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019, on Wednesday.
Shenna Waddell, 49, of 1033 W. Vann Road, who served as the school’s bookkeeper between July 2016 and July 2019 according to the investigation report, was charged with theft over $2,500 in a presentment handed up by a Greene County Grand Jury on Monday.
“The investigation was initiated after school officials identified and reported questionable transactions related to collections and bank deposits,” according to the investigation report.
Greene County Schools terminated Waddell’s employment on July 25, 2019, the report says.
During the time Waddell served as bookkeeper at WGHS, she was responsible for receipting and recording all school collections into the school accounting records, depositing funds into the school’s bank account, preparing and signing checks, recording disbursements in the accounting system and reconciling the bank account.
The investigation found that, during the period reviewed, Waddell misappropriated the funds for personal use by failing to deposit collections into the school’s bank account.
“Waddell concealed her activity in party by altering transactions in the computer accounting records,” according to the report. “Waddell edited receipts so they were dated months after they were collected, delaying the discovery of her scheme.”
Accounting deficiencies in cash receipts and disbursements, “some of which contributed to the bookkeeper’s ability to perpetrate her misappropriation without prompt detection,” are noted in the report.
Those deficiencies include that school officials failed to implement adequate controls over the collection of funds, separate financial responsibilities adequately, establish user controls relating to the accounting software or adequately secure collections, and collections were not always deposited within three days.
Due to lack of records in some cases, investigators were unable to determine whether additional funding may have been misused, the report says.
“It’s possible more money was taken from the school; however, many records such as receipts were never issued or maintained,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a press release. “I encourage school officials to ensure they are implementing strong controls over their financial operations. Money should be deposited within three days of collection, and financial responsibilities should be separated between multiple individuals.”
“School officials indicated that they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies,” according to the report.
“We have put some extra internal controls from Central Office in place, and we’ll do some more professional development to make sure that things are being checked more frequently at the school level,” Director of Schools David McLain said on Wednesday. “We just have to learn from it, and I have confidence the administration at West Greene High School will do a better job and implement those controls moving forward.”
McLain called the situation misfortunate.
“It’s not a good situation when we put people in trusted positions to do what they are supposed to do, and maybe they’re trusted a little too much,” McLain added. “We have to make sure those things are being done. The whole district can learn from this.”
The Greeneville Sun was unable to reach Waddell on Wednesday for comment.
Full details of this and other investigative reports from the Comptroller’s Office are available at https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html.