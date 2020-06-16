No foul play is suspected in the death of a Johnson City man whose body was found June 7 in a sport utility vehicle parked along the side of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police said Monday in a news release.
The man, whose body was found in the passenger seat of the SUV, was identified by police as Thomas Driggers.
According to an obituary by Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, Thomas Carlton Driggers Jr. was 22 years old.
“The investigation continues into the death, but no foul play is suspected at this time,” Greeneville Police Department Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in the news release.
About 7 a.m. on June 7, Greeneville police responded to the 600 Block of the East Andrew Johnson Highway to a report of a vehicle parked alongside the roadway. The vehicle had a broken driver’s side window. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man in the front passenger’s side seat identified as Driggers.
An autopsy was performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University. Preliminary results were unavailable Monday.
Driggers was a firefighter with the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and was formerly a member of the Elk Mills Volunteer Fire Department in Carter County, and the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.
Driggers was a native of Macon, Georgia.
The family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Sunset room of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City.