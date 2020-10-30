Pal Barger, who founded the Kingsport-based Pal’s Sudden Service, died Thursday after two years of declining health, the company said in a news release.
A graduate of Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett high school and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Barger graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in business in 1955.
In 1956, Barger built his first Pal’s location in downtown Kingsport. He expanded the chain in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, currently totaling 30 locations including two in Greeneville. He also operated Olde West Dinner Theater, Skoby’s Restaurant and Sharon’s BBQ.
Pal’s Sudden Service was the first restaurant operation to earn the Baldrige National Quality Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce and two Excellence Awards from Tennessee’s Center for Performance Excellence.
“Pal’s focus on delighting his customers led or organization to a Performance Excellence Model that is being followed by major corporations and not-for-profit organizations around the world,” Pal’s CEO Thom Crosby said in the news release. “His model for training and empowering his employees to have confidence in themselves created four generations of productive citizens across the country.”
Today, Pal’s Sudden Service employs more than 1,300 in the region.
Barger was a member of the East Tennessee State University Foundation and the Roan Scholars Leadership Program Committee. He was named the university’s Alumnus of the Year in 2001 and received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. He also purchased an abandoned downtown building in Kingsport to house Northeast State Community College’s Pal Barger Regional Center for Automotive Programs. In July of 2019, Barger was awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy from the Tennessee Board of Regents.
Barger received the Kingsport Times-News Award for Distinguished Community Service for his efforts in helping make Kingsport's Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center a reality. He served on several boards across the region and was inducted into the Tennessee Restaurant Association's Hall of Fame.
Barger and his late wife Sharon financed the refurbishing of an antique carousel for the Kingsport’s Farmer’s Market.
“Pal’s wit and ability to focus on the important things in life was a real asset to Kingsport and the region,” former Kingsport mayor and friend Dennis Phillips said. “His legacy will live on for many decades ahead. We will miss him.”
Barger also created a clear path for the future of his brand prior to his death, according to the news release.
“Our organization will never lose its focus on excellence and customer delight,” Crosby said. “We intend to continue our growth and our leadership for many generations ahead.”