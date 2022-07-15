There are four candidates running for three Greene County Commission 5th District seats in the Aug. 4 county general election.
The three winners of the May 3 Republican primary — Gary Shelton, Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Pamela Carpenter — are joined by independent candidate Dana Gosnell Wilds on the general election ballot.
Shelton, Bowers and Carpenter are incumbents, with Wilds being a challenger.
Early voting began Friday and continues through July 30 at the Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd.
The four candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun. Each candidate was asked to answer the same questions.
Biographical information about each candidate and their responses to the series of questions follow.
LLOYD “HOOT” BOWERS
Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers is a lifelong resident of Greene County. He was educated in the Greene County School System and is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a degree in criminal justice. He is retired from State of Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He has previously served on the Greene County Board of Education and Greene County Commission.
PAMELA CARPENTER
Pamela Carpenter resides in the Cedar Creek area of the 5th District, the district that contains Greeneville Middle School, Debusk, Nolichuckey, and South Greene High School poll locations. She attended Walters State Community College and worked for Greene Farmers CO-OP for about 40 years. She has served on the County Commission previously for two terms representing the 5th District.
GARY SHELTON
Gary Shelton, 67, was born and raised in Greene County. He graduated from South Greene High School and has a Bachelor of Science degree in business from East Tennessee State University. He is currently employed at Greene Farmers CO-OP, where he has worked for 48 years.
DANA GOSNELL WILDS
Dana Gosnell Wilds, 43, is a 1996 graduate of South Greene High School. She graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2001. She has over seven years of economic development experience working in Greene County and Cocke County. For the past two years she has worked regionally in the workforce development field. She is married to James Wilds and the couple has two children.
Q&A
Q: Why should Greene County residents cast their vote for you?
Bowers: I’m a life resident of Greene County. I have experience and a common sense approach to deal with anything coming before the commission. I have no personal agenda.
Carpenter: I feel that I can represent the voters in my district by keeping updated on all issues that the county is dealing with, also in watching the spending of the county’s assets and keeping wasteful spending at a minimum. My voters and the whole county is my top priority.
Shelton: I think the first responsibility of a commissioner is to listen to what the people of their district have to say about our county government decisions. I feel it is my job as commissioner to carry these thoughts to commission meetings and vote the will of the 5th District.
Wilds: My roots run deep in Greene County. As a lifelong resident, a South Greene graduate, and a parent of students in the Greene County School System, my goal is to work together with other commissioners to continue moving Greene County forward.
Q: Is having county owned and developed property available vital to business recruitment? Why or why not?
Bowers: I’m 100% in favor of business recruitment. I’m personally not in favor of the county being in the property owning business.
Carpenter: My feeling is to be able to offer industries and businesses coming into this county helps in the growth of one of the most beautiful areas. Yes, I feel that the availability of land or warehouses for potential use of new business owned by the county could help. This would give them faster options to acquire new businesses in the county. Any new additions of county owned properties could be researched as to price and use before acquiring any property.
Shelton: I do not think we should purchase land for recruitment purposes. Land is extremely expensive now, and it might lay barren years before we could use it. In today’s environment, I think available labor is a more important tool in recruiting industry.
Wilds: I believe having county owned and developed available property is vital to business recruitment. Publicly owned property provides an advantage when seeking grant opportunities and allows the opportunity to move quickly should a business want to purchase the property.
When seeking property for development, due diligence is necessary. From transportation access to soil studies, it is important to identify the initial investment, development costs and timeline, and the return on investment. Just because a property is available doesn’t mean that it is a good investment.
I’ve been involved in the development process, having worked on the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Site Development Grant and the Select Tennessee Certification for the 20.5 acre site at Hardin Industrial Park.
Q: What will be your top priorities as a county commissioner?
Bowers: I will work with the commission to ensure our tax dollars are spent in the best interest of all Greene Countians.
Carpenter: At this time our county is facing higher prices and inflation rates that are unbearable for the average taxpayer. My goal is to assist the voters in any way possible.
Shelton: Maintaining our current level of property tax. We also need to transform the Takoma building into county office space as quickly as possible. I also would like to thank everyone for their vote. I appreciate and am grateful to represent the 5th District.
Wilds: Workforce, economic development, and financial accountability.