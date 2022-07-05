The 10th Annual America Downtown Fourth of July celebration was one to remember.
The event included activities downtown during the day Monday, a parade and an impressive fireworks display.
Hazel Bible, of Mohawk, went to the event with daughter Angela Ebbert. Bible enjoyed the fellowship.
“We know a lot of people and a lot of people weren’t able to go out because of the (COVID-19) virus, but they are getting out now,” Bible said. “It’s been a long time.”
Nine-year-old Jackson Bowen, at the celebration with parents Ben and Maureen Bowen and his five brothers and sister, waved a small American flag. He was having fun.
“I played a game and I won a prize,” Jackson said.
“It’s nice to be out in the community. It’s nice to get out and see people,” Maureen Bowen said.
Daniel Ricker and his 7-year-old daughter Maggie sat in the shade while she enjoyed an ice cream cone. Their dog, an “Aussiedoodle” named Coco, eyed the ice cream cone expectantly.
Maggie liked the ice cream and the “bouncy house” slide she had just gone on.
“We’re having lot of fun. We just enjoy being here. It’s nice to have local events again,” Daniel Ricker said.
Denta Presley had a small American flag painted on her cheek.
“I’m enjoying it here. I like the music and I like the crowd. I just like it all,” Presley said.
Corey Kapnick plays bass in “Ten Penny Drive,” one of the bands that performed Monday afternoon at the event.
“”We’re ready to play. I’m excited,” Kapnick said before the group, which formed when members attended Walters State Community College, took the stage.
One of the most popular events of the afternoon was the Top Dog hot dog eating contest. Top Dog owner John Price put 12 Nathan’s hot dogs in front of each of the seven competitors. They had five minutes to polish them off.
Before the contest, David Masters, of Chuckey, gave the thumbs-up sign. It was his first hot-dog eating contest.
“I’m hungry. I want hot dogs and I don’t wait to wait in line,” Masters joked.
When time ran out, contest winner Brad Broyles had managed to eat 11 hot dogs, defending his Greeneville title and taking home the $200 first prize.
Broyles said he runs a few miles daily to get in shape for the rigorous competition. He ate with a steady pace during the contest.
“I pretty much just keep going. If you stop, that’s it,” he said.
Second-place finisher Jordan Shaw ate seven hot dogs. Shaw, who was competing for the first time, had no training tips.
“I just force feed myself,” he said. “I’m going to try and come back and do at least 10 next year.”
Cindy Brown, of the South Greene community, was attending the Fourth of July parade Monday night with family members. Two of her sisters and their families came from out of state to visit.
“I like getting together with friends and the fireworks,” Brown said.
Amy Rose, the American Downtown event organizer and Town of Greeneville public relations manager, said it took a lot organizing to make the event a success.
“There’s just so many things that make this happen. This is our 10th year,” Rose said. “It takes a lot of city departments. Of course, we have police and fire and we have volunteers from all walks of life.”
One goal of the annual event is to recognize veterans.
“That’s our big deal. We want to honor the veterans,” Rose said.
The three winning parade entries and their prizes, Rose said, were:
- 1st place – Gypsy Soul Market – $100
- 2nd place – E&E Excavating – $50
- 3rd place – a 1972 Jeep – $25
Sponsors of the free event included Andrew Johnson Bank, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, and Publix, initial sponsors of American Downtown Fourth of July celebration include: GFL Environmental, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Silver Star Design Company, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.