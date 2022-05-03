A Free Electronic Recycling Day, organized by Keep Greene Beautiful, will be held 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday in the back parking lot of the Greene County Fairgrounds near the demolition derby arena on Jeff Woods Memorial Road.
Electronics will be accepted from businesses, industries, schools and residential households for one day only.
Items that will be taken include computers, monitors, peripherals, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, microwave ovens, telephones, cell phones, pagers, video game consoles, PDAs, radios, stereos, VCR and DVD players.
Older model televisions and older model computer monitors will be accepted for a fee of $5 per item or residents can take them to a county convenience center.
Only electronics will be accepted at the event.
The electronics will be recycled through a certified recycler, and a certificate of destruction will be available upon request.
Call Keep Greene Beautiful for more information at 638-4111.