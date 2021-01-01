The Greene County YMCA will continue providing free emergency child care for essential workers through March 31 after he Tennessee Department of Human Services extended contracts for the care across the state, according to a news release.
This free service is available for children ages 5-12 who have a parent who qualifies as an essential worker.
“As we continue to see the numbers relating to COVID-19 on the rise, I anticipate the need for child care will be on the upswing,” Y Executive Director Mike Hollowell said. “This decision by DHS to extend emergency child care for essential workers will be a tremendous blessing to families in Greene County and across the state. We look forward to continuing this service through the end of the March, including a dedicated space in our facility for students to access their virtual learning responsibilities.”
To register for the program, visit the Y website at greenecounty-ymca.org. With the uncertainty of school schedules in the first quarter of 2021, the Y will provide all-day care from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. when students are not in the classroom and from after school through 6 p.m. when schools are in person, according to the news release.
For after-school students, the Y will pick up children from Eastview, Hal Henard, Tusculum View, Doak, Chuckey, Towering Oaks, Chuckey Doak Middle and Greeneville Middle. The program is available for Y members and non-members. Individuals age 18 and older who may be interested in working as a counselor for the program should stop by the Y to complete an application and provide a driver’s license to run a background check. To learn more about the emergency child care program, contact Jeanine Franklin, youth development director, at 639-6107 or jeaninef@greenecounty-ymca.org.
While the Y continues to enforce social distancing, extra cleaning throughout the day and other safety measures, Hollowell said, “we are slowly getting back many of the services that we can provide in a safe manner for staff and Y members. The wellness center, functional training, group exercise, water exercise, lap swimming, racquetball, Pickleball and other gymnasium activities are all available to our members, along with locker rooms and showers.”
Families may continue to call the front desk to reserve a lap lane in the pool for open swim. Times for these reservations will be Sunday through Friday after 1 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, the Y will offer private swim lessons, as well as CPR and First Aid. For additional information about the Y, call 639-6107. Joining fees will be waived through the month of January.