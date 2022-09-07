Free Fall Prevention Workshop Friday At Notre Dame Sep 7, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A free fall prevention workshop will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville.The free workshop is presented by students enrolled in Walters State’s Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physical Therapy Assistant programs.Those attending will receive balance assessments, fall risks and exercise recommendations to build strength and balance.Students will be working under the supervision of occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants.While the workshop is geared toward older members of the community, everyone is welcome.The church is located at 212 Mount Bethel Road. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Assistant Occupational Therapist Medicine Psychology Physical Therapist Prevention Student Assessment Free Fall Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton Coffee & Creativity: Firefly Landing — Where Ideas Come To Light Fire Destroys Limestone Trailer, 2 Vehicles Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests Greeneville, Elizabethton Set For Latest Clash In Class 4A Rivalry