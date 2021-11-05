The Northeast Regional Health Office will hold special “FightFluTN” events Tuesday to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee.
Health Departments across the region will host three-hour events providing free flu shots with no appointment necessary, according to the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The Greene County Health Department's event will be held 2-5 p.m. at the Health Departmen, 810 W. Church St.
The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages 6 months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.
A yearly flu shot is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.