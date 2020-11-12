The Greene County Health Department will offer flu vaccines at no charge in a drive-through program Nov. 19.
Greene is among Northeast Region county health departments that will host a “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event next week, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English. "The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in the Northeast Region who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
The local drive-through event will be 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St.
Health officials recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age 6 months and older, the release stated. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the local county health department or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.