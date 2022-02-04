“Introduction to ACEs, Using Trauma-Informed Approaches, and Fostering Resilience – Level 1,” an online, asynchronous training course, is now free and available to the public, according to a press release from East Tennessee State University (ETSU).
This course is offered by the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN (Building Resilience through ACEs-Informed Networking) Institute.
It offers an overview of what is meant by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and how these may impact lifelong physical and mental health. According to the release, participants will learn about ACEs and other forms of trauma and stress, including how trauma- and resilience-informed approaches can promote better health and well-being in individuals, workplaces and the larger community.
It is a foundational course and is prerequisite to future training offerings in such areas as K-12 education, policing, health care, higher education and others, the release said.
Individuals may begin and complete the course on their own schedule. Those completing the course will receive a micro-credential badge.
Those interested may register for and access the course at bit.ly/3L3uVY2.
To learn more about the Strong BRAIN Institute (SBI), visit etsu.edu/institute/strong-brain/default.php.
For more information, contact Ben Schoenberg, SBI research services coordinator, at schoenberg@etsu.edu or 973-477-4738.