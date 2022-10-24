Approximately 100 people are seeing more clearly after receiving new eyeglasses through the annual Free Visual Clinic, hosted by Remote Area Medical.
The clinic culminated Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church where patients who applied for the program received free eye exams and selected their free glasses.
“I’m just really thankful for this because glasses are way expensive,” Kesha Leatherwood said after having her eyes dilated.
Leatherwood, who lives in the Del Rio area and is a patient of the Greene County Health Department, said the glasses she wore to the event on Saturday were four years old.
The Free Visual Clinic is truly a team effort and involves numerous volunteers.
The program is made possible through the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award and philanthropists Scott and Nikki Niswonger.
Co-coordinators are Jackie Neas, retired nursing supervisor of the Greene County Health Department, and Betty Weemes, retired executive director of the Laughlin Health Care Foundation.
Local vision specialists Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw were in charge of the participating ophthalmologists and optometrists.
An estimated 30 patients who got their new glasses received their eye exams and prescriptions before Saturday from participating local volunteer eye care providers. The remaining patients — approximately 70 — received their exams on Saturday.
Participating local eye care providers include: Dr. Graham Taylor, of Vision Source/Tri-Cities Vision; Dr. John Clement, of Clement Eye Associates; Dr. Dale Grant, of Limestone Family Eye Care; Drs. Thomas Brown and Laura Urban, of Greeneville Eye Clinic; Drs. Allen Yandell, Taylor England and Michelle Garrett, of Greeneville Eye Care Center; Drs. Emde, Shaw and Tabitha Combes, of East View Eye Care, and Dr. Robert Helm, of Walmart Vision Center in Greeneville.
Food for the volunteers was provided by Papa John’s, Publix, Peggy Ann Bakery, Ingles, and General Morgan Inn.