Close to 100 individuals with financial need have been receiving help through a free vision-care program offered locally.
The 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County will wrap up this Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event will begin at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
At least 30 individuals who were approved earlier this year to receive help through this year’s vision-care clinic have undergone free eye exams thanks to participating local eye-care providers, who volunteered for this community service project, officials say.
An additional 70 individuals, who were also previously approved for services this year, are expected to be on hand Saturday to receive free eye exams at the church. This year’s participants who have eyeglass prescriptions will be able to pick out their frames and received their new glasses on Saturday.
Volunteers with Remote Area Medical will be providing assistance at Saturday’s clinic.
No new participants will be accepted for this year’s visual clinic, officials note.
The Free Visual Clinic is made possible annually through the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award and Greeneville philanthropists Scott and Nikki Niswonger.
Greeneville vision specialists Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw were in charge of scheduling the participating ophthalmologists and optometrists who volunteered with the 2022 clinic.
This year’s list of participating eye-care providers include: Dr. Graham Taylor, of Vision Source/Tri-Cities Vision; Dr. John Clement, of Clement Eye Associates; Dr. Dale Grant, of Limestone Family Eye Care; Drs. Thomas Brown and Laura Urban, of Greeneville Eye Clinic; Drs. Allen Yendell, Taylor England and Michelle Garrett, of Greeneville Eye Care Center (which has locations in Greeneville, Newport and Morristown); Drs. Bradford Emde, Shelly Shaw and Tabitha Combes, of East View Eye Care, and Dr. Robert Helm, of Walmart Eyecare in Greeneville.
The program is being co-coordinated by Jackie Neas, retired nursing supervisor of the Greene County Health Department, and Betty Weemes, retired executive director of the Laughlin Health Care Foundation.
Food for the volunteers will be provided by Papa John’s, Publix, Peggy Ann Bakery, Ingles and the General Morgan Inn.