A Baileyton man harvested what is being considered a record-breaking turkey on opening day of the spring season.Cameron Freshour's prize gobbler had seven beards, a "pretty rare" occurrence, he said in an interview Friday afternoon."We couldn't believe it," Freshour said of him and his wife and hunting partner, Emily (Morrison) Freshour. "It was a crazy experience."The 23-year-old, who has been hunting since age 6, harvested the turkey April 15 in northern Greene County.The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recognized Freshour's bird, which weighed 18.5 lbs., had 1 1/16" spurs, and over 46 total inches of beard."Multiple bearded turkeys are uncommon, with estimates suggesting less than 10% of gobblers have more than one beard," TWRA posted on Facebook with photos recognizing Freshour's accomplishment.Turkey beards are plumes of dark hair-like feathers that protrude from the bird's chest. The National Wild Turkey Federation is reviewing the Freshour's gobbler, and all indications are it will be a Greene County record, Freshour said.He described his opening day experience which started that morning as Emily made the first harvest.Following her hunt, the couple traveled toward several farms where they normally hunt and spotted two gobblers and a hen in a field.Based on the terrain and the trio's location, Freshour realized a good opportunity, so the couple snuck around to the back of a hill, crested the very top, and he began to yelp using a diaphragm call.The call rests on top of the tongue and uses pressure and vibration with the roof of the mouth to imitate the yelp of a turkey, Freshour explained.After a few short yelps, he got a little more aggressive, he said, but when they weren't coming into position, the couple used a decoy with a real tail fan, which sped up the process.When they went to celebrate Cameron's harvest, they noticed the gobbler had more than one beard, so they started counting until they were "elated" to reach seven, he said.Following their hunt, the Freshours took the bird to East Tennessee Collision Repair for the business's opening day contest, and Cameron won a free gun.